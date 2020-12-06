Column: Spiritual training to the rescue

We repeatedly complete drills and training so when chaos reigns as a real scenario, our subconscious can jump in and have us do what needs to be done without a second thought. If we know automatically what to do our brains can attend to the particular situation playing out around us.

When trauma is so great that it makes my brain switch to survival mode it can be hard to construct a coherent sentence. When breathing in and out takes concentration and I can’t think past a hurt that is all-consuming, it is life-saving to have those rote prayers and long-ago memorized scripture tumble out as a life-line because conversational prayer isn’t possible. In the moments before the memorized words take over is a time filled with grace when I understand that prayer doesn’t even require words; it requires a sense of being. There is a realization that the only way to get through is by asking for help. Help comes in the form of those words I have stored away. Sometimes it is the same word or phrase repeated until grace brings a calmness which allows the next prayer to be gratitude.