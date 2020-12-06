Column: Spiritual training to the rescue

Quicksand. Armored tanks. House fires. These were my three biggest fears during my childhood.
Be alert for suspicious looking ground and avoid any area that might have quicksand. If you get sucked in, don’t struggle to try to get out, you’ll only sink further. Don’t go in quicksand to help rescue anyone, throw something for them to grab onto. I had all these warnings stored in my brain in case I ever encountered it. Lassie, cartoons, and the Western TV shows and movies taught me well.
Other than the one where I got to school before realizing I had put my dress on but not underwear, my most recurring childhood dream was of tanks on a road through a jungle or heading to a mountain. As a young, impressionable child in the ‘60’s, I was haunted by the newsreels of the war in Vietnam and the massive caterpillar tracks advanced toward me while I slept.
But the fear that seemed most threatening was a house fire. I can still vividly see the willowy curtains as the little girl in her pajamas climbed onto the ledge outside of her bedroom waiting to be rescued while the house burned; each year during fire prevention week we watched the same movie and it scared the living daylights out of me. I’d go home and beg my parents to move us to a brick house because I didn't think they could catch fire.
I have participated in fire drills for 45 years. I know what to do without thinking about it. Our school had the required drills this year; in fact we had each drill twice due to the challenging hybrid learning brought on by Covid.
Even CPR training looked different this year. We studied online and reserved time slots to do our practical scenarios while maintaining a safe distance.
We repeatedly complete drills and training so when chaos reigns as a real scenario, our subconscious can jump in and have us do what needs to be done without a second thought. If we know automatically what to do our brains can attend to the particular situation playing out around us.
When I was young, I was critical of memorizing scripture and rote prayers such as saying a rosary. My inexperienced mind had decided that prayer should always be conversational to be effective. I learned otherwise as real life presented itself.
When trauma is so great that it makes my brain switch to survival mode it can be hard to construct a coherent sentence. When breathing in and out takes concentration and I can’t think past a hurt that is all-consuming, it is life-saving to have those rote prayers and long-ago memorized scripture tumble out as a life-line because conversational prayer isn’t possible. In the moments before the memorized words take over is a time filled with grace when I understand that prayer doesn’t even require words; it requires a sense of being. There is a realization that the only way to get through is by asking for help. Help comes in the form of those words I have stored away. Sometimes it is the same word or phrase repeated until grace brings a calmness which allows the next prayer to be gratitude.
My knowledge about quicksand has been way less important than 8-year-old me could have ever imagined, and I am ever-grateful to not live in a society where tanks lumber down the streets. Fire is a threat I have survived and hope to never experience again. The "drills" I scoffed at in my youth are what I have utilized the most. What has come to my rescue is spiritual training.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.
