Column: Spring is coming, but slowly

Late at night coyotes have been making their way through the deep snow past my house, yipping, keening, and just generally letting everyone know that huddling in place might be a wise idea on these cold nights. Up the graveled road just before the blacktop pheasants step lightly, gracefully from the snow-filled ditches to work on the grasses at the edge where the snowplow has cleared to grass level.

Yesterday I gave up isolation for a bit, driving to a nearby town to pump gasoline into my car and I was surprised to note that a truck next to me sported a large "Trump" flag and the bed of the truck was a painted Confederate flag. OK, maybe I wasn’t really surprised and, if nothing else, these kinds of displays let me know whom to avoid. I used to remind myself that these are my people, that they sat in the same classrooms as I did a long time ago, that I should give them space to believe whatever they like. I was wrong, and I need to quit going to town.

As it turns out Christmas has been here all along; even on the hottest days of summer it’s here. It’s not a place, or even necessarily a specific religious belief but don’t worry, I’m not going to offer some sweet Hallmark card version of how good life is because sometimes it truly isn’t. In the meantime Spring is out there somewhere, slowly making her way to my place and when she arrives I’ll return to the picnic area, repair the stone walls, rebuild a couple of chairs, then invite all of you to join me. It will be brilliant.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

