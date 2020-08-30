Column: Stalled (or worse), and that isn't good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is our Scott County COVID-19 epidemic curve through August 27; the bars are raw case counts and the line is their 14-day moving average.

The good news: our case rate has fallen from a July peak of over 40 cases per day to around 25.

The bad news: we have stalled, have not gotten any better for two weeks and look to be going up again.

This rate is now approximately 14 new cases per 100,000 population per day. For context, some authorities with whom I have spoken recently would not open full face-to-face primary and secondary education at rates above 1 case per 100,000 per day. My comfort level that we can cautiously provide in-person education to all our kids would be much higher at less than 5 cases per 100,000 with a test positive rate below 5%.

The reason for our lack of progress in the past couple weeks is not a secret. Large groups in the population are not following simple (low tech) measures that have worked essentially everywhere else in the developed world where they have been sustained: socially distance, that is, isolate when sick, stay in where feasible and maintain physical separation when you can’t. Mask in public. Keep your hands clean.