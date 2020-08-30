Column: Stalled (or worse), and that isn't good

Here is our Scott County COVID-19 epidemic curve through August 27; the bars are raw case counts and the line is their 14-day moving average.
The good news: our case rate has fallen from a July peak of over 40 cases per day to around 25.
The bad news: we have stalled, have not gotten any better for two weeks and look to be going up again.
This rate is now approximately 14 new cases per 100,000 population per day. For context, some authorities with whom I have spoken recently would not open full face-to-face primary and secondary education at rates above 1 case per 100,000 per day. My comfort level that we can cautiously provide in-person education to all our kids would be much higher at less than 5 cases per 100,000 with a test positive rate below 5%.
The reason for our lack of progress in the past couple weeks is not a secret. Large groups in the population are not following simple (low tech) measures that have worked essentially everywhere else in the developed world where they have been sustained: socially distance, that is, isolate when sick, stay in where feasible and maintain physical separation when you can’t. Mask in public. Keep your hands clean.
Some of what we are doing wrong is abundantly clear in widely accessible media images of teens and young adults engaging in crowded, unmasked, often alcohol-fueled indoor mass gatherings that are temporally associated with expanding outbreaks in colleges and universities. The shift of the Scott County age distribution of clinical cases from older adults in April and May to younger age groups conveys the same message. Fully one of three of our new cases in August are under 30 years old. Nationally, spread in public schools is expanding as attempts proceed toward face-to-face learning, while we are just getting started here.
A fundamental question is what our priorities in the face of a public health emergency are. Bars vs. schools is a simplistic way to look at it. Mask requirements in public spaces vs. uninformed insistence on (non-existent) constitutional rights.
We need proactive public health mandates from federal and state authorities accompanied by consistent modeling of appropriate behavior by the leadership and among "influencers". The absence of those expectations is compounded by prohibitions against local decision-making. So, we are dependent on the good will of each citizen toward their neighbors.
When we respond only during surges but then relax despite the continued presence of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the community, we are certain to have more surges. Sustained adherence to recommended strategies has been and remains lacking, so don’t be surprised when we see spread in and from our schools as the next month passes. If they occur, they will be followed by transmission of COVID-19 forward to higher risk cohorts in the population, followed by increased hospitalizations and in the worst case by increased mortality.
Finally, remember that the direction and degree to which the impending flu season will shape our epi-curve is an unknown.
At the end of the day, is this virus, a submicroscopic gob of protein, fat and RNA, smarter than we are?
Dr. Louis Katz is medical director at the Scott County Health Department and an infectious diseases specialist. His views are not necessarily those of the Scott County Health Department.
