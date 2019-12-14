Column: Stand together, Quad-Cities

A community is made up of diverse populations who turn a geographical region into a special place where individuals can work, prosper and thrive. Communities that share a common vision and believe the future belongs to those who are willing to act to improve it, are those that will grow, develop and win over the next generation of talent and business.

For us to be successful, we must commit to creating a welcoming and inclusive region that embraces our diverse talent to help us achieve our goals.

In 2018, Q2030 organized our first Quad Cities Big Table, an initiative focused on deepening conversations with people we already know, and perhaps even more important, starting conversations with people we didn’t know. Since then, thousands of Quad Citizens have participated and collaborated to create ways that help us meet new people and show support to others in our community when they need it.

Born from a Big Table conversation, the United Way recently launched the African American Leadership Society. Just this month, United Way successfully hosted its second Embrace Race Luncheon. The Putnam Museum brought the “RACE: Are We So Different?” exhibit to the Quad Cities to elevate and facilitate difficult conversations on race, wealth and inequality.