Column: Stand together, Quad-Cities

A community is made up of diverse populations who turn a geographical region into a special place where individuals can work, prosper and thrive. Communities that share a common vision and believe the future belongs to those who are willing to act to improve it, are those that will grow, develop and win over the next generation of talent and business.
For us to be successful, we must commit to creating a welcoming and inclusive region that embraces our diverse talent to help us achieve our goals.
In 2018, Q2030 organized our first Quad Cities Big Table, an initiative focused on deepening conversations with people we already know, and perhaps even more important, starting conversations with people we didn’t know. Since then, thousands of Quad Citizens have participated and collaborated to create ways that help us meet new people and show support to others in our community when they need it.
Born from a Big Table conversation, the United Way recently launched the African American Leadership Society. Just this month, United Way successfully hosted its second Embrace Race Luncheon. The Putnam Museum brought the “RACE: Are We So Different?” exhibit to the Quad Cities to elevate and facilitate difficult conversations on race, wealth and inequality.
Through diversifying our networks and creating more inclusive tables of conversation, we have seen some great progress in how we look at equity, diversity and inclusion in our region and made great strides in how we think, speak and behave toward these issues. However, we also know this work is ongoing, and we will continue to face challenges. Over the past year, and as recently as last week, flyers with the words, "Send them back. They can't make white babies," have been mixed in with the newspaper ads and placed in neighborhoods throughout the area.
We as a community must never accept this intolerance and have a duty to fight against this type of hatred. Q2030’s principles call for Quad Citizens to take pride in our community, be welcoming to all and to never sit on the sidelines when others face injustice.
Fighting against hatred and racism is everyone’s responsibility, especially those who are not its target. As we work toward increasing our region’s population and growing our local economy, it is imperative we create a region that attracts, retains and utilizes all talent. When Quad Citizens are singled out because of their race, our neighbors and friends question where they live. But if we stand together and commit to working with all of our Quad Cities communities – including business, government, nonprofits, education, labor and faith-based organizations – to create an inclusive community, where all are welcome and can thrive, populations targeted by racism can affirm what we already know, they are Quad Citizens and other Quad Citizens have their back.
As tri-chairs of the Q2030 movement, we encourage every member of our community to make use of every platform available to speak out against behavior that hurts our community or any Quad Citizen. The Quad Cities is welcoming to all, but there is an exception, those that promote racism or otherwise engage in hate speech that gives it life are not welcome here.
For us to be successful, we must come together to defeat anything that tries to break our community apart. Only when we create a region that universally welcomes, includes and embraces diverse talent will we achieve our goals.
We stand together against racism. Stand with us. #StandTogetherQC.
Join us by using #StandTogetherQC to share what you and/or your organization are doing to cultivate an inclusive Quad Cities.
This was written by Steven Bahls, president, Augustana College; Kent Pilcher, president, Estes Construction and Joe Slavens, president and chief executive officer, Northwest Bank & Trust Company. They are the tri-chairs of the Q2030 initiative.