Column: State too quick to scale back COVID data

However, the pandemic is not over, no matter how much we may believe it is or want it to be.

First and foremost, not enough Iowans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Just 61% of Iowa adults is fully vaccinated, the 22nd-highest rate in the country, according to the New York Times’ analysis of federal data. Iowa is similarly in the middle of pack for states’ rates of adults who have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Those rates aren’t high enough to truly check COVID-19 off Iowa’s to-do list. Public health officials say 70% vaccination is, generally, a good target when dealing with something like the coronavirus. Iowa is not yet there.

Which makes the continued spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant even more dangerous in Iowa. The variant spreads even faster, so with a large share of Iowa’s population still unvaccinated, this is a precarious time here.

Which makes it a questionable time for the state to dial back how it informs the public about the latest data on how the virus is spreading throughout the state.