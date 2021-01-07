Column: Stay engaged and be patient

We begin 2021 with more hope than we have felt in 10 months. Three weeks ago, the first doses of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine went into the arms of Quad-City healthcare workers. In the days since, more medical professionals have started their two-dose regimes.

Many here at the Rock Island County Health Department rolled up our sleeves last week while preparing our staff to go out into the community to administer the vaccine. I got mine. My arm was a little sore, but I did not give it much thought the next day.

We understand that all residents are eager for their turn and that information has been frustratingly difficult to obtain – even for those of us helping lead the effort locally. We all must remember that this is the largest public health response in modern history and will be completed in phases. The oldest among us remember the anticipation and relief when the polio vaccines began in the late 1950s. Just like now, not everyone who wanted the vaccine could get it right away. But, in time, polio vaccines became so routine that the disease has been eliminated in the Western Hemisphere.

Please be patient. Your turn will come.