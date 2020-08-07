Column: Staying home, as summer drifts by

Out here, television schedules are heavily littered with true and false political advertisements, local and national, and it’s annoying. At this point I assume they’re all self-serving and disingenuous.

A century ago the United States finally passed women’s suffrage laws, leveling the playing field, finally agreeing that women should vote. It took until just a few years ago for Iowa to elect its first woman to Congress and its first governor. I was embarrassed by our misogyny so I crossed over and voted for a Republican for the state’s governor and for a Republican for the U.S. Senate.

I took a lot of heat for my votes and, honestly, the two women elected have been relatively inept but that’s OK; we needed to vote them in to office. It was a bridge we needed to cross. I am reminded of a time when I asked a county engineer here in Iowa why, other than in his office, he didn’t hire women? His response was astounding. "I hired one once and she didn’t work out." I’ll leave the meaning of that to you.

For many days stunning cumulus clouds have been drifting lazily by, the kind one associates with open water, much like the ones we watched as children, laying on the grass in the back yard, trying to see faces and figures. That one looks like a cat! A sphinx maybe. It took some imagination but there you have it, children not looking at screens.