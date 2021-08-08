Column: Steps toward a commitment

The Rock Island City Council continues to keep the possibility of a sale of the city's water plant afloat.
The potential for an RFP (request for proposals) is definitely alive, and issuing one to test the waters would be significant. You don't test the waters, if you don't plan to swim.
This would be another step toward such a sale and it is worth reviewing how we have come to this point and how the whole project is likely to play out.
This is not insider information. I have not been privy to any of the dealings, conferences, or plans involved. My view is that of an outsider who is adamantly opposed to the crazy idea of handing over control of the city’s water to a private company. What I offer is surmise and likelihood. I am prepared to be corrected and hope to be wrong.
I consider supplying its citizens with safe, potable water one of a city administration’s basic obligations. I also concede that it is hard work; often irritating and increasingly expensive. Life for council members would be simpler if they could just hand it over to someone else, let them take the heat for rising costs, and be done with it.
Perhaps the first step was a gut reaction to the EPA’s initial order for major upgrades and improvements in water treatment, which drove a sharp increase in cost to citizens. (I recall the shock on getting that first big bill.) People were not happy, but neither were council members. Money was in short supply; the city’s tax base is small and recent investments to improve it have been wasteful, ill-advised and very costly.
Still, despite whatever pressure the administration was under, I suspect the first step was taken by Illinois American Water, or IAW.
IAW is one of several investment firms set up to exploit the next sure thing: water. Moneymen will tell you that "water is the next oil." It’s even better. You can find a substitute for oil; without water, you die.
That began a steady move to privatize municipal water systems. It’s an attractive investment. Find a city that’s short on money and offer to purchase one of their most expensive obligations. It gets a short-term boost to help balance their budget; you get a lock on something that people must buy to live, at whatever the cost.
So, it’s likely IAW took the first step, offering to take a problem off Rock Island’s hands for a handsome payment.The difficulty at this point was in keeping the proposal quiet. Word quickly got out. (You can’t have people coming in to check things over without someone noticing.) With an election in prospect, it was prudently decided to put things on hold for a few months.
The second step: to make a private pitch to council members, using the company’s most persuasive salesman to make the case. One council member told me he was the recipient of such a pitch. The one-on-one approach has proven most effective in softening up a prospective buyer.
The third step was the public presentation we witnessed July 26, a public display to show that none of this was done sub rosa; everything out in the open and on the table. Attractive commitments were made: to honor existing union contracts (until they expire) and to keep all employees on board (for the present).
An RFP would be the fourth step: voting to open up the prospect of a sale to competing companies to see which can make the best offer.
Having pushed the idea this far, IAW should have the inside track among potential competitors. If the RFP is approved, it’s a safe bet that either the water or sewage plant eventually will be sold. Odds favor the former.
It’s not the final step. There will remain the acceptance and judgment of all bids; the choice of one; then the vote whether or not to sell. It’s possible to halt the process at the last moment, but highly unlikely. One doesn’t invest time and money in a justification of something if one hasn’t a strong interest in seeing it through.
The high interest in acquiring water systems across the country should tell us something about their importance now and for the future. If you own something that every single person has to have, it’s a sure and lasting moneymaker.
As you watch rain fall and rivers flow, it’s hard to imagine a time when wells might dry up, rains come in floods or not at all, and great rivers drop to a fraction of their depth. If you follow the news — not the internet, but the actual news — you must be aware of the massive drought out west, with taps running dry in some cities and farms deprived of irrigation. We are heading into unsettling times and should pay attention to things essential.
Twenty-five years ago, I served on the Illinois Water Commission and was amazed to find that the Ogallala Aquafer, the country’s largest, which supports the Plains States breadbasket, was dropping at the rate of a foot a year. That loss continues and accelerates. At the northern end, some re-charging continues, but the southern end is running dry.
Western states are not only burning, but also are locked in an epic drought. Just 3% of the earth's water is fresh. All but one-sixth of that amount is unavailable: locked up in glaciers, polar ice caps, atmosphere, and soil; highly polluted; or lies too far under the earth's surface to be extracted at an affordable cost. Just 0.5% of the earth's water is available fresh water.
The water we get comes from the Mississippi River, full of bacteria, lead, plastic, and a number of toxic chemicals. We have to purify it to use it and clean up what we pass on. That job gets tougher and more expensive each year. Do we really want to add profits for investors to the cost?
Keep paying attention.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.