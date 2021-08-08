Column: Steps toward a commitment

The third step was the public presentation we witnessed July 26, a public display to show that none of this was done sub rosa; everything out in the open and on the table. Attractive commitments were made: to honor existing union contracts (until they expire) and to keep all employees on board (for the present).

An RFP would be the fourth step: voting to open up the prospect of a sale to competing companies to see which can make the best offer.

Having pushed the idea this far, IAW should have the inside track among potential competitors. If the RFP is approved, it’s a safe bet that either the water or sewage plant eventually will be sold. Odds favor the former.

It’s not the final step. There will remain the acceptance and judgment of all bids; the choice of one; then the vote whether or not to sell. It’s possible to halt the process at the last moment, but highly unlikely. One doesn’t invest time and money in a justification of something if one hasn’t a strong interest in seeing it through.

The high interest in acquiring water systems across the country should tell us something about their importance now and for the future. If you own something that every single person has to have, it’s a sure and lasting moneymaker.