Column: Still reaching for King's dream

When I was in college, my roommate and I would together drive the six hours to our southern Illinois campus the day before the spring semester started. Our tradition was that, while my friend took a turn driving, I would read aloud Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, which was printed in our local newspaper annually on the Monday commemorating the activist.

That was a quarter of a century ago — before our first black president seemed to have made good on the promise of an America that could see beyond race.

It was also before white supremacists seized on King's ideal of not being judged by the color of one's skin but by the content of one's character in order to push back against what they perceive as rampant racism against whites in the form of affirmative action and other preferential treatments for historically marginalized people of color.

And it was before blacks, as well as others of color, wondered whether being "good" (or, in fact, "twice as good as whites" and hoping to at least attain "half as much") was really the way to gain equality in a country that refused to see the lasting, daily impact of the legacy of slavery and the Jim Crow era.