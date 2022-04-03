Column: Still serving the mind and spirit

Two weeks ago, I spent this space reflecting on the dissolution of a dream: an attempt to wed news and classical music on WVIK, using one program stream to influence — and win over — an audience for the other. It worked for a time, but the times have changed and so will the station.

Lowell Dorman was one of my partners in setting up the station. He had been a radio station manager and a salesman for a radio service when he decided to make the move to the Quad Cities, accepting a low-paying job to achieve a higher purpose.

He called me after reading that column to tell me that what I saw as a loss might very well be an opportunity for a gain. Thanks to a rapidly changing audio technology, it might very well be a chance to resurrect our original idea: to build a fine arts audio service from the ground up, with classical music as its base.

When I first proposed changing Augustana College's 10-watt license into a major radio station (the original plan for a 100,000-watt signal quickly cut in half because of interference problems) it would consist of classical music with a local news staff and promotion of local cultural events.

After three years of ground work, and conversation with regional National Public Radio station managers, the planned program schedule was altered to include a quirky evening news program called "All Thing Considered," which was one of NPR’s several network offerings, along with a full range of national symphonic concerts.

When a morning news service was developed, that was added to the list. In those days — and right up to the present — most radio listeners tune in mornings to get time and weather reports along with important news headlines. All listenership drops off sharply for the rest of the day with a slight increase in the evening. The plan was to lure news listeners into hearing the classics and get music lovers to pay attention to the news.

By and large it worked. But a rapidly-changing sequence of national and international events made news segments more consequential, reshaping NPR’s programming and its approach to news. At an annual meeting of NPR affiliates, a number of managers called for a special meeting with the network’s chief executive officer to complain that "All Things Considered" was losing its somewhat off-beat character.

I spoke up to defend the change, arguing that NPR wold soon be the only game in town as the Federal Communications Commission was loosening the rules on local service and, in consequence, radio news, local and national, was beginning to fade. NPR was poised to replace NBC, CBS, and the others as the major source of network news. And so it has.

As the network focused on serious news coverage, its program offerings began to narrow, Some music programs were retained, but the shift was to extended news segments with discussion programs in between. Orchestral concerts were dropped, along with a year-long series of Saturday operas. NPR became the nation’s most reliable and objective source of radio news.

At the same time, radio listening was beginning to change. The ubiquity of cellphones provided people with a new and more mobile way to tune in. Soon, podcasts enabled listeners to hear programs at different times. (I was surprised to learn that my late night "Jazz After Hours" has more podcast than live listeners.) New high-definition, or HD, receivers can put a low-power frequency on the same level as a major FM station.

With hit-and-miss tune-in, a station can lose the power to lead listeners on through the day. So, what was a programming ideal seems to have been undercut by the constant, rapid shifts in audio and video technology. Perhaps it is better to have a narrower niche in radio than none at all.

I am passionate about the classics. I found opera on the radio in the 7th grade and it shifted my interest in music for all time. I can still sing Roy Acuff’s "Night Train To Memphis" that I learned as a kid, and I was dazzled by a Dolly Parton performance that I blundered into in Las Vegas, but nothing feeds the mind and swells the spirit like classical music.

If WVIK puts the energy and careful planning into its separate classical service that we put into the start of WVIK’s combined programming, then the area may have a a somewhat narrower niche for the classics, but one still clearly focused on its original aim: to serve the mind and spirit of those who seek it out.

Nothing is set in concrete and I am not a participant in the decision-making process. Like you, I will watch and listen and hope for he best.

One note before I close: In my original statement on the subject, I said that there had been no promotion of WVIK’s music in recent years. I was not aware of some truly creative spots that surfaced on TV some years ago. My bad.

