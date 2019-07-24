The United Nations has designated July 30 as the World Day Against Human Trafficking in Persons. The purpose is to raise awareness of this devastating issue of modern day slavery and to show how this heinous crime is growing not only globally but also here in Iowa.
Creighton University in Omaha has done a study of all states on human trafficking. At any given time in Iowa, there are 200 human trafficking victims actively being trafficked (indentured servants or sex victims.) In the course of a year in Iowa, there are 800 individuals being trafficked.
Some of these victims are brought into Iowa and then moved to another state: yet many are Iowans. In fact, Family Resources’ Braking Traffik Program has, locally, served 85 survivors of human trafficking in the last three months.
Indeed, sex and labor trafficking is a thriving criminal industry, and traffickers continue to operate with impunity. Less than 1 percent of traffickers are brought to justice. Only a small fraction of victims ever receive trauma–informed, victim-centered support services.
Currently, Iowa has a number of excellent laws against human trafficking and is doing a better job than in the past at holding these evil perpetrators accountable. In the first six months of 2019, nine Iowa traffickers were convicted and sentenced to prison. This past May, five more Iowa traffickers were arrested and are currently being prosecuted.
However, we are not doing a good job of funding either prevention or survivor service programs, as well as law enforcement and judicial programs. In fact, there is no dedicated funding from the Iowa Legislature specifically for anti-trafficking community-based programs. Moreover, federal Victims of Crime Act services funding for human trafficking programs has been. These cuts have significantly reduced the amount of victim services at the local level, such as at Braking Traffik at Family Resources.
From April 1 to June 30, Braking Traffick has served 85 survivors of sex and labor trafficking (68 sex trafficking and 17 labor trafficking.) In the past three months, they have trained and presented outreach programs to 727 people.
Braking Traffick’s total number of survivors served in the past fiscal year was 131, with four advocates. Due to the loss of funding, they are now down to two advocates to work with survivors of human trafficking.
We each need to educate ourselves about modern day slavery in our state and our own community by becoming aware of the signs of trafficking and the recruitment methods of traffickers.
It has been reported that the average person being trafficked is a 13-year old female. So we should be raising awareness in schools, like the Pleasant Valley School District has been doing, and in our communities in order to better recognize the dangers of trafficking and exploitation.
Also, we need to fund Iowa’s non-profit programs as well as the federal government for education, intervention and direct service programs.
Most importantly, on July 30, Iowans have an opportunity to band together and build momentum to defeat human trafficking.
Please make this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons the day that you become part of the solution and stand together with one another in this fight.