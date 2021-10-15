Column: Stop the vandalism at parks

I do not know the answers to these questions. What I do know is that there is a deplorable lack of respect for the property of others. And I can’t help concluding that this problem is, at least in part, the result of parental failures.

So what is the solution to this problem? It must begin with teaching children at an early age the importance of respecting the rights and property of other people. There’s too much, "It’s all about me" and too little, "I need to respect the rights and property of other people."

Now I am not suggesting that vandalism of parks and public parks is entirely the result of bad parenting, though that is undoubtedly part of the equation. So also is consumption of alcohol to the point of excess.

There is room for debate as to whether alcoholic beverages should be banned from parks and other facilities open to the public or if there should be increased surveillance with stiff penalties for public drunkenness. A solution might be a combination of both, with consumption of alcoholic beverages allowed during daylight hours but banned after dark.

It is essential that public attention be focused on this matter. The Quad Cities is a wonderful place to live. The parks and recreational facilities with which we are blessed are one of the reasons this is such a wonderful place to live. We cannot allow them to be destroyed by vandals and others who have no respect for the rights and property of others and totally disregard the common good.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

