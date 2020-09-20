Column: Strange dreams and prayers for all

Most nights a doe and her twin fawns come down the lane to the broken-up salt blocks behind the garage. Mom moves in a very stately fashion while the fawns scamper around like their fur is on fire, rather like kittens. Their fur has already changed to Mississippi mud brown, unlike the tawny gold exhibited all summer.

If you’re looking to predict autumn and winter, simply check out deer fur, or the suicidal highway crossings of the wooly bear caterpillar. My baby sister used to pronounce it ‘callipitter,’ an iteration I rather like. Anyway, this year there are many fewer of the furry creatures crossing the roads. Much as one wants to think they’ve wised up to the deadly automobile there is likely something more environmentally dire at stake.

The light has been particularly interesting the past couple of weeks. Wildfires out west have given us what French Impressionists used to experience, back in the day when industrialization caused smoke all over France. There are shadows upon shadows in the leaves of the trees, like someone is holding a diaphanous translucent cloth over the state.

One last note: the baby sister I referred to earlier is a food service worker for a large school here in Iowa. She worries every day about COVID-19, and she is beginning to see fellow workers fall apart under the stress of it all. I may throw myself out of bed, but she’s out there doing the work many of us cannot and would not do. I pray for her, and for your family as well.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County, Iowa. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

