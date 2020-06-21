Column: Summer fun amid COVID-19

Here’s a question I am getting pretty often. "Dr. Katz, can we hold our [insert event here]? Everyone needs the opportunity to get out and we need the revenue?" These mass gatherings are mostly sporting and entertainment opportunities, with some religious observances thrown in. At least with the latter you can get a prayer for good luck. As usual, I have as many questions as answers.

Neither I nor the health department can prohibit events allowed in Governor Reynolds’ proclamations. We’ll review your plans and give you our opinions. The most recent relevant proclamation, on June 10th, defines a mass gathering as more than 10 people and requires that "the organizer must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual attending alone", as well as other social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures. What’s to argue with? Sounds great on paper.

Here’s the problem, and it’s a hole you could drive a John Deere S-770 combine (or maybe sail a cruise ship) through. Section six of the proclamation states, "In conjunction with the Department of Public Health pursuant to Iowa Code 29C.18 and 135.35 all peace officers of the state are hereby called upon to assist in the enforcement of the provisions of this Proclamation". So, I ask you who thinks our constables should, can or will be responsible for surveillance at mass gatherings, making sure folks with coughs are screened and excluded, spreading the rest out, encouraging appropriate hand washing and making sure that when six feet is impossible masks are worn? What will be the response to "enforcement" of a crowd of beer drinkers in the stands at a baseball tournament or wine drinkers (more genteel music) or pot smokers (rock and roll) at a concert in a park or at a fair. Do we consider those three venues to be equivalent when evaluating a plan?