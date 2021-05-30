Column: Summer has arrived in Iowa

A few days back I was walking to my car from a grocery store carrying a bottle of whiskey in a much too short bag, so it was easy to spot what I was carrying. Out of nowhere I heard, "Hope that’s good whiskey!" A guy sitting in the passenger side of a pickup was the voice. "Yes, it’s from Ireland," I said. "What do you drink?" I asked. His response was as if it was scripted just for this scene in which he and I acted. "Oh, I don’t drink so much any longer. I’m 90 years old." We wished each other a good day, and it was beautiful.

There has been a certain melancholy that resides easily in my breast and it has been something which I have acknowledged and struggled with since I was a child. Some of you may know whereof I speak, and after a horrific pandemic year melancholy became languishing, and languishing became uncertainty. Anyway, all I can say is that it can be difficult to not give in to it, but we must. I’m an uneducated counselor, but feel free to stop by if you need to talk with someone. I’ve taken a good long look down the road ahead and I think it’s going to be OK, bumpy, but OK, and I believe the journey will be worth the effort.