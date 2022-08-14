Column: Summer lovin': Outdoor concert chance to dance

Turning in small circles with my hands clasped behind the neck of the neighbor boy I called my first boyfriend, I entered the world of public dancing on the wooden floor of our junior high school gymnasium. I was thankful I was wearing white tights so I didn’t need to worry about completely exposing my backside as the blue velvet of my mini-dress inched up with my raised arms. Prior to that night dancing meant flying around a basement singing into a hairbrush while leaping over sleeping bags at a slumber party.

Five years later, a tunnel of light with colors swirling on the floor and arcing over my head ushered me into a throng of people sparkling with dots of light shining from a disco ball hanging from the ceiling as I entered the Omni discotheque to celebrate my eighteenth birthday. The Bee Gees and Donna Summer blared through the speakers while dancers gyrated over colored lights flashing up from the dancefloor.

As many of the outdoor summer concert schedules are finishing up, crowds are packing the venues to enjoy another evening of free music and dancing. The Quad Cities is fortunate to have choices of live, free, outdoor music practically every night of the week. Young and old alike come with a chair slung over their shoulder and seek a favorite spot to sit.

Each location has its own charm; a bandshell nestled under majestic oak trees makes me envision the days when music from the stage was that of a barbershop quartet wearing panama straw skimmer hats while the ladies carried parasols and had their picnic baskets auctioned off to the highest bidder. There’s the town square centered around a statue provides a small dance floor which gets so crowded dancers who need more room will spin around on the sidewalks, and the landing with a fountain and white canopy covered stage that has lights strung above the area creating an illusion of a starlit night even before darkness descends.

Dedicated performers and summer music followers brave sweltering nights when temperatures stay above 100 even after dinner. Somebody once said, “Dance like nobody's watching. Live like you’ll never be hurt. Sing like no one is listening. Live like it’s heaven on Earth” -- and I think that must be the motto of the people who enjoy outdoor summer concerts. Throughout the years we have had places to dance; ballrooms like the Coliseum and Fairyland for the big band era and the prime years of rock and roll followed by Uncle Sam’s and the Back Door. I don’t know where people go to dance the rest of the year, but in the summer we are dancing in the parks! We might be wearing knee braces and swallowing pain relief tablets, or soaking our feet and using muscle liniment at the end of the night. Whatever our circumstances, we don’t care who is watching, we only hope the watchers are having as much fun as the dancers. I am moved by the impact the music has on people. Folks, who stand supported by a walker, sway and sing to tunes from their youth. It is evident some couples danced to these same songs many years ago. While watching them I can see years peel away in front of my eyes and the woman’s sundress and flip-flops turns into a poodle skirt and saddle shoes.

The concerts will continue a while longer even though the song of the cicadas threatens the end of summer. I’ll ignore the cicadas and continue to enjoy watching the dancers, and I’ll pretend I have a hairbrush while I crash around the dance floor under a starry night sky.