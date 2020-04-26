Column: Take a wait-and-see approach on Bix-7

My late father was known for his occasional reference to "The State of Scott". What he meant by that is simply because Des Moines and others were leaning one way on an issue, didn’t necessarily mean it was the right way. He viewed the Quad Cities community as one that would strive to do the right thing, especially when it might run contrary to popular consensus. Perhaps, he endorsed this view because it embraced the pioneer spirit of Abraham Lincoln, who made history by fighting for noble causes that were not popular in the day.

Last week, a full three months before the annual July RAGBRAI celebration was scheduled, the event was abruptly cancelled. Rumors abound that the contemporaneously scheduled Quad City Times Bix 7 race and celebration may suffer the same fate. I urge our community’s reaction to be more measured. We are learning more about this virus each week. This month, Stanford University completed what may, someday, be viewed as a milestone study. The bad news is that the virus appears to be extremely widespread, affecting roughly 50 to 85 times more people than those who have tested positive. The good news is that these statistics suggest that this disease is not nearly as deadly as we initially feared. The interpolated mortality rate is somewhere around one in a thousand, roughly the same as the annual flu bug. But, these numbers, if true, suggest other things as well. First and foremost, the genie is already out of the bottle. Trying to curb the spread of the disease through social distancing and related measures appears akin to the little boy trying to stop the inevitable flood by sticking his finger in the dike.