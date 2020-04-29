Column: Take back unused medications, but at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa and Illinois, along with the rest of the world, are grappling with a new reality. We don’t currently know as much as we’d like to about the novel coronavirus, and experts and healthcare professionals are working day in and day out to respond to the current situation and prepare for what’s to come. With COVID-19 news always top of mind, it can be easy to overlook the struggles we were already dealing with – for some, COVID-19 continues compounding crises into an ever-heavier burden.

The issue of opioid misuse is not something that has lessened in our states as we turn our attention to COVID-19. While we don’t have up-to-the-minute data on opioid misuse since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, those who work in healthcare, first responders, and mental health professionals can confirm that people continue to struggle with the realities of the opioid crisis as much as, if not more, than before the era of COVID-19.

This problem is happening here in our communities – not in crime-ridden streets or back alleys, but in homes where the misuse of substances is leading to injury, death and broken families. Especially now as people are feeling increasingly isolated and anxious, we must take decisive action to prevent these tragedies from occurring.