Column: Take back unused medications, but at home

Iowa and Illinois, along with the rest of the world, are grappling with a new reality. We don’t currently know as much as we’d like to about the novel coronavirus, and experts and healthcare professionals are working day in and day out to respond to the current situation and prepare for what’s to come. With COVID-19 news always top of mind, it can be easy to overlook the struggles we were already dealing with – for some, COVID-19 continues compounding crises into an ever-heavier burden.
The issue of opioid misuse is not something that has lessened in our states as we turn our attention to COVID-19. While we don’t have up-to-the-minute data on opioid misuse since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, those who work in healthcare, first responders, and mental health professionals can confirm that people continue to struggle with the realities of the opioid crisis as much as, if not more, than before the era of COVID-19.
This problem is happening here in our communities – not in crime-ridden streets or back alleys, but in homes where the misuse of substances is leading to injury, death and broken families. Especially now as people are feeling increasingly isolated and anxious, we must take decisive action to prevent these tragedies from occurring.
In too many cases, opioid addiction has its origins in home medicine cabinets. Pain relievers may be prescribed for health conditions or after someone has had surgery, and often people have unused pills that remain in the home where they can be used in ways other than the intended use. Studies have shown that more than 70 percent of patients do not securely store their prescription opioids, and fewer than one of every 10 patients properly dispose of the medications they are no longer using. Tragedies are beginning at home, but that means we have many opportunities to address them.
Ordinarily, throughout the month of April, we would be encouraging Iowans to participate in the DEA’s twice-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Nationally, the Drug Enforcement Administration collected more than 937,000 pounds of prescription drugs that will no longer pose a threat to individuals and families. Unfortunately, due to public safety concerns around COVID-19, official Take Back Day events have been cancelled this year.
The good news is, there are ways that you can properly dispose of unwanted prescriptions while staying safely at home. The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Iowa and (RALI) of Illinois are comprised of employers, labor unions, law enforcement offices, healthcare providers, child welfare advocates and others throughout the state who are committed to supporting communities in defeating the opioid crisis. RALI Iowa and RALI Illinois are committed to spreading the word through their websites (www.rali-ia.org) and (http://www.rali-il.org/) and community interactions on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs, which can involve mixing the unused medications with cat litter or coffee grounds, placing them in an airtight container and throwing the container in your trashcan. There are also readily available home disposal kits.
I’m optimistic that we can overcome this opioid crisis. This is a tough challenge and it’s going to require a comprehensive approach that employs multiple strategies to bring those overdose numbers down, but we know where the solutions must begin. In 2018, nearly 17 million people over the age of 12 misused a prescription medication. This is unacceptable, but it’s a problem that can and must be initially addressed in our own homes. Hopefully, everyone in Iowa and Illinois will participate in their own at-home "Take Back Days," committing to disposing of unused medications and marking a turning point in our fight against opioid addiction.
David Dierks, DO, is medical director of the Genesis Emergency Department, Davenport, and chairman of the Quad-City Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
