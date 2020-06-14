Column: Taking control of our common fate

These are troubling times.
I have lived a long stretch, but I can’t recall when we have been under such pressure. The wars of the past century were vicious and destructive, but the violence was focused and right in front of us. Today, it is our subconscious which is sensing the many threats to every aspect of our lives and we kid ourselves in thinking we are managing them and in control.
Let me count the ways.
Deep in the background is the crisis of climate change. We stand at a tipping point and seem powerless to do anything about it. It would take action on a planetary level to put the brakes on carbon emissions and, at the moment, the world is too busy retreating into separate enclaves of race, ethnicity and religion to get its act together.
There is also a silent threat to our free and easy way of life implicit in trying to take concerted action. Would it mean not driving cars? Not using air conditioners? How many established professions serving the energy industry would disappear? How many jobs? As the oceans warm and rise, the west and southwest erupt in fire this summer, storms and winds intensify and we shove it into the back of our minds where it just simmers.
Better to deny it all: a hoax, that’s what it is. Who are you going to believe: your lying eyes or the folks whose increasing fortunes depend on the investments they have in extractive energy? Better to keep playing the game we know than to change the rules. The odds are shifting, but pay no attention. In the end, we’re all dead anyway.
Then, comes the pandemic. It’s not a surprise to scientists who have been warning us of continuing outbreaks of viruses, jumping from animals to humans, but who listens to scientists? AIDS, Ebola, MERS, SARS, COVID-19: the procession is ongoing and not likely to stop as we intrude further and further into animal habitats. With no defense to this latest, we took evasive action, but without controlled direction. The current, desperate backward leap toward normality will probably give us an immediate second round.
The rules of capitalism cannot be changed. True, we’re doing a lot of deficit spending just now to hold things together, but we’re not about to do something radical, like tax wealth. After all, the stock market is doing just fine. Surely that counts for something.
As if climate and pandemic weren’t enough, we are now forced to deal with the pent-up frustration of our centuries-long racial divide.
As a southerner, I have been amazed at the north’s failure to recognize that the Civil War never ended. The bloody slaughter stopped, but not the problem which started it. Slavery has continued in a less overtly brutal form, but one which is still de-humanizing.
We have served up a number of explanations for our failure to live up to the statements of equality that undergird our government. They usually put the blame on the victims. People are poor because they are lazy or sinful. Actually, you’ll find plenty of lazy and sinful people in penthouses and suburbs. Poverty results from a lack of money and reasonable means to get it.
We refuse to recognize that racism is deep in our psyche. We share primitive instincts with animals which cause them to seek their own kind and fight those who intrude into the herd. Our reason (if used) tells us that we are all one people. Our differences are superficial. Diversity does not degrade a society; it enriches it.
Put all that together: climate, pandemic, and racism, and you have a toxic brew which can destroy us. Compounding those problems, its our current political situation which seems dedicated to dividing us further. The government is being dismantled from within and seems powerless to manage or contain any of our difficulties.
Even our technical marvels are being used against us. The internet has brought together and given voice to those, here and abroad, who delight in shredding the fabric of our society. I have often thought that there is one last disaster which would give us the coup de grace: a massive solar storm, akin to the Carrington Event of 1859, which would fry all our satellites and end our ceaseless contact with each other. (There are times when I think this might not be a bad idea.)
So here we are, at one of those pivotal periods when the earth and its inhabitants are in crisis. The immediate hinge on which things turn for us is the November election. It may be a point at which we take control of our common fate, or let it all slide. This is not a time to act in fear or anger, but to think.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
