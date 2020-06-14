Column: Taking control of our common fate

We refuse to recognize that racism is deep in our psyche. We share primitive instincts with animals which cause them to seek their own kind and fight those who intrude into the herd. Our reason (if used) tells us that we are all one people. Our differences are superficial. Diversity does not degrade a society; it enriches it.

Put all that together: climate, pandemic, and racism, and you have a toxic brew which can destroy us. Compounding those problems, its our current political situation which seems dedicated to dividing us further. The government is being dismantled from within and seems powerless to manage or contain any of our difficulties.

Even our technical marvels are being used against us. The internet has brought together and given voice to those, here and abroad, who delight in shredding the fabric of our society. I have often thought that there is one last disaster which would give us the coup de grace: a massive solar storm, akin to the Carrington Event of 1859, which would fry all our satellites and end our ceaseless contact with each other. (There are times when I think this might not be a bad idea.)

So here we are, at one of those pivotal periods when the earth and its inhabitants are in crisis. The immediate hinge on which things turn for us is the November election. It may be a point at which we take control of our common fate, or let it all slide. This is not a time to act in fear or anger, but to think.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

