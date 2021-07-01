Column: Taking on racism in agriculture

Pete Daniel, in his book “Dispossession: Discrimination Against African American Farmers in the Age of Civil Rights,” documents how Black farmers lost their operations at a disproportionate rate when compared to their white counterparts. They were systematically denied loans or not provided adequate information on how they could benefit from New Deal-era programs.

A 1999 federal court ruling, Pigford v. Glickman, sent about $1 billion to individual farmers who had experienced racial discrimination by the USDA. Similar victories were won by Latinx farmers in Garcia v. Vilsack and Native American farmers in Keepseagle v. Vilsack.

Other groups, including veterans and women, have also received special attention, but these did not lead to lawsuits on behalf of excluded whites, who are now falsely being portrayed as victims by political conservatives.

Moreover, as Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has noted, “When you look at the COVID relief plans that had been passed and distributed by USDA [in 2020], and you look at who disproportionately received the benefits of those COVID payments, it’s pretty clear that white farmers did pretty well.” One analysis found that white farmers received 97% of the money dispersed in the first of two pandemic relief programs last year.