Column: Taking the hard road

A while back, ace reporter and good friend Barb Ickes called me with a question. She had heard rumors of discontent about Alleman High School and wondered what I knew about them. She was aware that I had spent about 20 years working at the Catholic school.

I told her that I was well out of the loop but knew that Bishop Daniel Jenky’s decision to enforce rigid orthodoxy at Alleman had been a mistake, costing some solid people their jobs and precipitating a steady decline in enrollment. Schools are meant to develop independent thinkers, not the unquestioning orthodox.

I suggested that Father Mirabelli might be her best source, but doubted that he would wish to be quoted. Danny Mirabelli and I have deep, common roots in St. Ambrose. He was one of many early faculty members — Don Morris, Maureen Flynn, Fathers Frank and George Wuellner, who were personal friends — all intensely loyal to the school.

My involvement with Alleman began early in its history. During its first full year, I narrated a performance by the Tri-City Oratorio Society in the gym. My first teaching job at Alleman was one my friends find hard to believe: two classes in physical education. The school had lost a physical education teacher to the draft in mid-term and needed a quick replacement. I had been directing plays for the school and they had my phone number. One semester and it was over.

Two years later, I signed on for part-time work, teaching courses in speech. Over time, it grew to six hours a day teaching junior and senior English. One year, I was asked to teach biology, the only subject for which I was fully qualified. When I opened the textbook, I was horrified; the field had exploded exponentially and I had a lot of catching up to do.

Teaching six hours, followed by eight hours in television and radio, made for a very full day. It was a grind, but I loved it and needed the extra income. Over my lifetime, I have had a variety of demanding jobs and diversions, but nothing was as tough as teaching. Honestly done, it can drain you. I have often said, without kidding, that teachers ought to get anything they want, even if it’s only money.

About 15 years in, I had had enough. Near the end of the school year, I told the principal, Father John O’Connor, that I was quitting. He protested, but I was truly worn out. Then he asked a trick question: "What would it take to keep you?"

"Let me teach a class of your brightest students anything I want; no tests; all get an A; and I’ll stay."

His response stunned me: "What’ll we call it?"

Thus began a year of educational bliss.

The word went out that next year’s seniors could sign up for a special humanities class. Shrewdly guessing that it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime shot, Father Frank Wuellner asked me to accept a handful of exceptionally bright juniors, as well.

As the spring semester drew to an end, I met with the students who had signed on. I gave them a list of 16 books: eight classic texts and eight modern ones. I advised them to start reading. We were going to spend the next year talking about the issues they raised.

It was the happiest and most involving year I have ever spent in a classroom. We discussed, argued and questioned everything. The learning went both ways. We were all eager to get back into the room the next day and go at it again. We also had excursions outside the school and occasional dinners at my home. It was a glimpse of what a true education could be.

When that class had its 50-year reunion, one member suggested that the humanities class meet once more for a lunch in Lincoln Park. I was impressed by the separate paths they had followed, the remarkable things they had achieved. A teacher seldom gets to see the fruits of such labor. I rewarded them with another reading list.

After that class ended, I spent three more years directing the school’s chorus, finally ending my association to run for political office. The school gave me an emotional send-off at an assembly. I was to return for a couple of class lectures and three times as a graduation speaker, but aside from an occasional encounter with Mirabelli, Alleman slipped further into the past.

I have had continuing contact with some students who became close friends, including one humanities member who became a priest. He came to town a few years ago, to talk about funding and re-instituting the class that had so affected his life. I told him that things had changed and there was little chance of reviving something that unique.

The Alleman then is not the Alleman now. It wasn’t perfect; what grouping of humans is? We often romanticize the past and imagine that we can somehow transport it into the present, but that’s neither possible nor desirable. Times and circumstances are different. Each generation must find its own way. What can and should persist are the ideals and beliefs that found successful expression in our lives.

Alleman was established as a deeply Catholic institution, based on the social gospel and the conviction that faith and reason can flourish together. Religion should never be coerced, but examined and lived. Alleman was an exemplar of Catholic education: open, questioning, accepting, committed to truth and tolerance.

It may be a hard road back to those days, but it’s a trip worth taking.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

