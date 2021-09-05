Column: Talking about the time

On humid evenings I’ll often venture out as the sun drops its head well below the far horizon and then, and only then, a beautiful, sweet smell drifts past, some combination of the good earth, fallen walnuts, diverse vegetation, and moist air. It’s extremely pleasing, and if I could I’d write a soft Dvorak-style symphony in a minor key about it; something in E minor, of course. We cannot let such moments fade toward yesterday. Here we are, talking about time again.

Sumac shrubs in the ditches have looked spectacular this year, glistening bright yellow in the morning sun. Years ago I was clearing out some sumac in my hollow and my wife warned me about sumac being poisonous, so I always wore heavy, hot leather gloves. She was brilliant in almost every regard, so I always listened to her. Last week I read that there is no poisonous sumac in Iowa. Wish I could have turned to her and smiled about it. She would have been amused.

Let me get personal. For the past couple of years many of you have been through a lot. Life has been very difficult and, often, sad. There has also been some happiness and celebration, and I’d like to invite you to the latter, to a place where we can chat, have a glass of wine and listen to Van Halen’s "Jump" wafting down from overhead speakers. On Friday, September 10th from 4:30-6:30 pm at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, I will be hosting a celebration of the life of Bobbi Alpers, a woman who would have turned 70 on that day, a woman who contributed a great deal to our world. Feel free to stop by. We’ll share a laugh, or a tear, and we won’t notice the time.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

