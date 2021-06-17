Column: Taxes, the price of democracy

Taxes have never been a popular thing. By taking away something we’ve worked hard to earn — or, perhaps, been lucky enough to inherit — taxes seem to deprive us of something we want and apply them to something we don’t particularly care about. Viewed this way, they can be about as welcome as taking a particularly bad-tasting medicine.
But if we consider all that our tax dollars provide, they seem like a pretty good deal.
On the local level, they provide for public health and safety. From clean drinking water and reliable sanitary sewers to police and fire protection we depend on in times of emergency, they afford us considerable peace of mind.
At the federal and state levels, taxes provide what one wise statesman described as the moral measure of a government: protection of those at the dawn of life, the young; those in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those in the shadow of life, the infirm. From health care with Medicare and Medicaid, to educational support through state aid and Pell Grants; to assistance for farmers through crop price supports, to old age care with Social Security, we depend on the services of government daily.
What’s more, our tax dollars support the institutions that keep democracy alive and strong. Our secretaries of state and local election officials secure and protect our vital right to vote. Meanwhile, the National Guard and our armed forces protect us from foes, foreign and domestic, that threaten democracy and its values at home and abroad.
In short, taxes are the price of democracy.
These six words are worth remembering as we now debate new taxes to pay for the things our country will need to compete and thrive in the decades ahead. From updated infrastructure to environmental safeguards, new and fair taxes — particularly on the wealthy who’ve largely evaded current taxes — will be needed. Why, for example, should earned income be taxed at a higher level than unearned income, such as profits on stock sales or inherited wealth? It seems that it should be just the other way around, in order to reward and incentivize work. Yet it isn’t. Capital gains on the sale of stock are currently taxed at considerably lower rates than wages or salaries. And inherited wealth under current federal law is exempt altogether to a level of $11.7 million per person — $23.4 million for married couples. For those politicians who’ve recently complained about rewarding idleness by giving unemployed workers an extra $300 a month, this seems a little like condemning the speck while overlooking the log, to use a Biblical metaphor.
And if there is something worse than those who want to “tax and spend," it is those who want to “tax cut and spend.” They promise something for nothing, and leave our kids holding the bag.
Consider that when Ronald Reagan took office in 1980, the annual federal deficit was $74 billion and national debt was $81 billion. After 8 years of tax cuts and spending under Reagan, the deficit had ballooned to $155 billion and the national debt to $252 billion – well over three times as high. That’s why George H.W. Bush once referred to tax cut and spend politics as “Voodoo Economics”: you simply don’t increase government revenues by cutting taxes.
After Donald Trump’s tax cut and spend binge from 2016 to 2020, the annual budget deficit had mushroomed to $1.083 trillion and national debt to $1.181 trillion. And that’s before factoring in COVID relief measures.
When I was in local government some years ago, we tried to run the city like a business with a heart. We didn’t spend what we didn’t have, and tried to come up with new ways to pay for services our citizens wanted and needed. Sometimes we came up with new revenues, ideally through economic growth, such as through the Downtown “District,” southwest area, and Hilltop business district. Sometimes we found revenues from new resources, like riverboat gaming taxes. But while trying to respond to our community’s changing needs, we figured out ways to pay for it. And sometimes, this meant modest tax increases.
That’s what taxes are supposed to do: They pay for the services we need and depend on.
So we shouldn’t treat “taxes” as a dirty word. They are the price of the democracy. What we must instead strive for is a fair tax system, diligently and consistently enforced.
As we recently remembered on Memorial Day those who paid the ultimate price for our democracy, it’s the least we can do to preserve it for the future.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.