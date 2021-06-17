Column: Taxes, the price of democracy

These six words are worth remembering as we now debate new taxes to pay for the things our country will need to compete and thrive in the decades ahead. From updated infrastructure to environmental safeguards, new and fair taxes — particularly on the wealthy who’ve largely evaded current taxes — will be needed. Why, for example, should earned income be taxed at a higher level than unearned income, such as profits on stock sales or inherited wealth? It seems that it should be just the other way around, in order to reward and incentivize work. Yet it isn’t. Capital gains on the sale of stock are currently taxed at considerably lower rates than wages or salaries. And inherited wealth under current federal law is exempt altogether to a level of $11.7 million per person — $23.4 million for married couples. For those politicians who’ve recently complained about rewarding idleness by giving unemployed workers an extra $300 a month, this seems a little like condemning the speck while overlooking the log, to use a Biblical metaphor.