Column: Technology through the years

While watching period dramas, I like to relate the era to my own family to understand the historical timeframe. My grandmother would’ve been 12 at the beginning of Downton Abbey and my father five at the end of it, two years before my mother was born. The characters of Downton were introduced to electricity, motorcars and telephones. The series made note of how the young accepted change with calmness, whereas the older generations were suspicious of the new inventions.

Even though my grandmother’s father owned one of the first automobiles in Coal Valley, the farmhouse where she raised her family in Mercer County didn’t have electricity until my mother was a teenager. My father grew up in a city with more modern household conveniences, but his home still had an icebox rather than a refrigerator. An iceman would deliver a block of ice, which had been harvested from the river and packed in sawdust while stored in an icehouse, to be put inside an icebox.

Advancements in technology can cause confusion in terminology. When my son was helping my parents put groceries away one day, my father told him to put some items in the basement icebox. Later I received a call from my perplexed father wanting to know where my son had put the items. My son told me he put them in the freezer of the basement refrigerator. He had no idea what an "icebox" was other than a place ice would be kept.