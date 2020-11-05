Column: Temptations while awaiting a vaccine

RURAL AMERICA – On a Magritte-cloud-blue-sky day recently I was surprised to hear a tapping at the window beside me; nothing so ominous as Poe’s raven, but a Northern Flicker which seemed pretty sure she could fly through the window toward a window on the other side of the room. I watched as she tapped again at the glass, a gorgeous tan and black creature, not remotely interested in the human face across from her. I said hello and then she was gone.

And at dusk two days ago I heard one of my favorite sounds, a barred owl in the woods behind my house calling out, likely just checking to see who else was out there. Who-who-who-whooooo. I have lived out here for more than two decades and there has always been a barred owl to keep me company, large, beautiful birds with a wingspan of more than three feet. Fossils indicate barred owls have been around for at least 11,000 years, which makes my time in the woods seem meaningless. There is comfort in knowing that these ancient winged creatures continue to patrol the meadows in the hollow and will do so long after I am gone.