Column: Test data is only the beginning

We use only infections causing illness because we know that the PCR test can be positive for weeks and even months after recovery or in patients who never had symptoms. Confining ourselves to those with symptoms lets us estimate when the infection was transmitted.

By understanding these recent infections, we can examine the relation between transmission and other events in the community that influence the spread of the virus. Examples are steps like reopening of restaurants and bars, places of worship and other mass gatherings that are being associated with surges around the country. We look for patterns and make recommendations to the community to control spread of the virus.

We need to remain ahead of the health system capacity measures we follow (admissions for COVID and suspected COVID, ICU admissions for COVID, patients on ventilators for COVID, levels of unused capacity of those services and critical supplies and personnel). The epidemic curve acts as our early warning since severe illness occurs with a lag into the second week after symptoms and the need for intensive care rises later in the second week and beyond.