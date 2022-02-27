Column: Tested in the spotlight

Two regional political figures have been in the news this past week: Kim Reynolds, Republican governor of Iowa, and Democrat Dick Durbin, Illinois’ senior U.S senator.

Durbin was interviewed about his role as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman in the nomination process for President Biden’s choice for a pending vacancy on the Supreme Court. Reynolds was chosen to give the Republican Party’s response to Biden’s State of the Union speech this Tuesday. Durbin is a familiar figure in Washington; this is Reynolds’ most prominent appearance in a national spotlight.

Reynolds' rise has been an interesting one. After four terms as Clarke County treasurer, she was elected to the Iowa Senate and, in her first term, was chosen to run for lieutenant governor with Terry Brandstad in 2010 and again in 2014. Midway through her second term in office, Brandstad resigned to become U.S ambassador to China and she became Iowa’s first female governor, winning election on her own in 2018.

Her time in office has been an interesting one.

Reynolds seems like a traditional "country club conservative." But with the rise of Donald Trump and his unusual base of discontented voters, she has deftly played to their prejudices and passions in a calm and controlled manner. The increasingly repressive bills churned out by the Iowa Legislature are signed and explained in as reasonable a fashion as one can manage.

The Covid pandemic has been a severe test, and the people gave her performance in handling it the lowest rating of all governors, according to at least one survey. But the amount of money she has for re-election is bulging and her chances of staying in office seem fairly solid. At the moment, she has a lot to smile about.

Her appointment as party spokesperson last week is another step forward. It announces her arrival in the charmed circle of Republican heavyweights. I’m sure both Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell consider her a comer. Whoever the G.O.P. picks to run for president in 2024 will give her a careful look.

Things can still go wrong. Trump’s full-throated support of Vladimir Putin in the Ukrainian crisis is hard to swallow. Fox toadies, such as Tucker Carlson, chime right in, but it might give Reynolds and other accommodationists pause. If Trump is so blatantly willing to be Putin’s puppet, what other impossible demands will he require of those ambitious enough to follow his path to money and power?

Dick Durbin is also politically ambitious, but his inspiration has been Illinois’ two "Saint Pauls," Douglas and Simon. He began working in Paul Douglas’ campaign and later was to succeed Paul Simon as U.S. senator in 1996. Now in his fifth term, he is in the upper echelons of the Democratic Party and he has used his position with admirable restraint, always working to bridge the ideological chasms that divide the Senate. He will be put to the test soon.

Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court successor to Justice Stephen Breyer. Durbin will chair the Senate Judiciary Committee in what promises to be a compelling and consequential session. Durbin himself sees it as one of the most serious undertakings in his 24 years in the Senate.

Last Monday, three Washington Post reporters covering the story included a quote from him which indicated how he regards the assignment:

"Personally, it’s the reason I ran the first time for office. I want to be smack dab in the middle of, as Oliver Wendell Holmes said, the actions and passions of our time, and I couldn’t ask for a better seat than to be chair of Judiciary filling a Supreme Court vacancy."

I first met Durbin in 1973 when I entered the Illinois Senate. He was on the Democratic staff and was named Senate parliamentarian when the Democrats finally obtained the majority in 1974. I was impressed by his professionalism and sense of humor. I have long regarded a sense of humor as essential in helping a person stay on balance and not be deluded by a lot of nonsense one finds in public discourse.

He will face a strong surge of racism that will rise in opposition to Jackson. The president made plain he would "balance" the court by selecting a Black woman for the seat. There is no shortage of qualified candidates in that category, but we have already heard a circus of objections, as if placing such a limit had never happened before. It took a long time for a Jew to make it on the court, then a Catholic, a Black man, and a Latina. It has seldom been simply and unquestionably "the best qualified." How could you ever find such a paragon?

One of the most consequential chief justices was Earl Warren; not a judge, but governor of California. He was promised the job if that state’s 1952 Republican convention members would switch their votes from Robert Taft to Dwight Eisenhower. He turned out to be a great selection for the time. Choices are not always made by civics course standards.

There will be attempts to turn the deliberations into a brawl. Such is the sorry nature of contemporary politics. If any person can keep things under control, it will be Dick Durbin, a man of proven inner strength and devotion to dealing with problems in an even-handed, courteous, rational manner.

We already know a lot about Reynolds and Durbin. We will learn more as they are tested, in different ways, in full view of a troubled and doubtful electorate.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

