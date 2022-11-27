Column: The appearance of impropriety causes polarization of the parties

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, was “mid-term election day.” On November 17, the Republicans finally won seat number 218 to give them control of the U.S. House of Representatives, when Mike Garcia was finally declared the winner of a seat in Northern Los Angeles County.

As I write this piece, 10 days after the election, five House seats are still undecided. 25% of the ballots unbelievably still remain uncounted in California District 22!

The Rules of Ethics, governing the conduct of judges, mandate that it is not enough that a judge acts with “propriety.” The judge’s action must also be free from the “appearance of impropriety.” Judges have been sanctioned, even though they committed no wrong, in cases where their actions have given rise to an “appearance of impropriety.”

If our elections are to have the confidence of the American people, that same rule must be equally applicable to our national elections — they must be free of the appearance of impropriety.

When an election takes place on November 8, and when the “counting” of ballots continues on into November 18, it gives the appearance that whoever is counting ballots is committed to continue counting until he “finds” enough ballots for his candidate to win.

When a Secretary of State, charged with the duty of conducting the election and counting the ballots, continues to count ballots a week after the election, there is an “appearance,” even if not a “reality,” that she is continuing to count until she finds enough ballots to guarantee her own election as governor.

When an operative of either political party goes to a nursing home, provides the residents with blank ballots, assists the residents in filling them out, “harvests” them, and then delivers them to a “drop off box,” that also creates an appearance of impropriety.

In 2004, the Commission on Federal Election Reform was created by former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and former Secretary of State James Baker III, a Republican, in the aftermath of the 2000 presidential election. The Commission’s Report began, "Elections are the heart of democracy. They are the instruments for the people to choose leaders and hold them accountable. At the same time, elections are a core public function upon which all other government responsibilities depend. If elections are defective, the entire democratic system is at risk.

"Americans are losing conﬁdence in the fairness of elections, and while we do not face a crisis today, we need to address the problems of our electoral system."

Sadly, since that date, we have had three major crises.

1. After the 2016 election, when the Democrats and Mueller investigated President Trump, culminating in Trump’s first impeachment for “Russian Collusion.”

2. Stacey Abrams claimed she was the winner of the 2018 Georgia Gubernatorial election, and that the election was stolen from her.

3. President Trump still claims that he won the 2020 election, and that Democrats stole the it from him.

The result of the “major crises” is that a great many people do not trust the results of our elections. Even worse, the country daily grows increasingly divided.

All three of these “major crises” are premised on the belief that our elections are/were not secure.

You’ve heard the claims: “There was Russian tampering!”

“The ballots were filled in by the ballot harvesters!”

“The voting machines are programmed to undercount Republican/Democrat (take your pick) ballots!”

The CFER proposed the following reforms, which still make sense:

• A universal system of voter registration in which the states, and not local governmental units, would be responsible for accurate voter lists. Voters would register only once during their lifetimes. The lists would be inter-connected to allow for easy removal of duplicate registrations and for easy updating.

• To ensure that a person arriving at a polling site is the same one who is named on the list, states would provide free photo IDs. To make acquisition of the free ID easy, States would increase the number of registration sites.

• Provisional ballots would be provided for voters without a photo ID during a transitional period, which would be counted upon signature verification.

• Voting machines and the software would be pre-tested by independent testing-providers.

• An auditable paper backup system would be used to give conﬁdence to voters using electronic voting machines that their votes will be counted accurately.

• State election management bodies would be reconstituted on a nonpartisan basis to seek to insure independence and effectiveness.

Florida and Georgia required photo IDs in the 2022 election. Have you heard a single claim the requirement disenfranchised voters? Minorities? Caused long lines? What important thing can you do in your life without a photo ID?

The CFER made no recommendation concerning “ballot harvesting.” It didn’t exist in those days. But the solution is simple. Permit ballot harvesting only where a representative of each major party is present to ensure that there is no undue influence by the other party, and that the vote harvested is really the voter’s, not the harvester’s, and video the “harvesting party.”

The appearance that elections are entirely fair eliminates one major justification for the polarization of the two political parties.