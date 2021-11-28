Column: The approach of a cold winter

Riding the ridge toward town last weekend Springsteen was singing "Jungleland" on the radio when to my horror a black and white cat ran across the road, directly under the car ahead of me. I watched as she tumbled into the ditch. I keep a pair of leather gloves in my car, for lifting dead dogs and cats from the road, moving them to the ditch where other critters can feed safely, and so that I don’t have to see them again. This poor cat spared me that.

Like others in America, I have spent some time in front of a television the last couple of weeks, watching two criminal jury trials, one in Wisconsin and one in Georgia. My wife was a felony level judge for many years, so this kind of stuff interests me. And because I am not a lawyer these trials are less about law and more about theater, and it's theater on a grand scale. No singing, no dancing, no chorus, just human drama played out in public by both good actors and bad.

As I type this a northeaster howls outside, whipping through leafless trees and over stubbled fields. Quite cold. There will be a fire in the stove for the cats in a bit, and later I’ll trundle off to bed in the way old widowers do, a little plodding, a little shuffling. The cold will blow through here for the next few months and I look forward to sleeping late, lying under the flannel sheets and quilt, however I’ll miss the voice that rested next to me for decades, a voice softly ladling out hilarious, unimportant, practical stuff that adds up to love. A soft hand touches my face, and she says, "I’ll trim your eyebrows later." Yes, I’ll miss that this winter. A lot.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

