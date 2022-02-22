Column: The backdrop to Putin's threat

When I was in the Navy, I served in naval intelligence targeted against the former Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War (which is why I learned to speak Russian.) Two things were very clear to those of us involved in that line of work: (1) Russia (the dominant country in the former Soviet Union) understood power relationships, and (2) when threatened, whether the threat was perceived or real, Russia always counter-punched. That continues to be the way that Russia operates.

The Cuban missile crisis predates the time that I was on active duty, but it illustrates the point. All of us who were alive at the time (I was a senior in high school in 1962) were terrified by the thought of intermediate range nuclear-tipped Russian ballistic missiles being deployed in Cuba, just 90 miles from U.S. soil, a situation that was intolerable. U.S. President John F. Kennedy exercised superb leadership in opting for a naval quarantine of Cuba, which resulted in the Russian plan to deploy the missiles being canceled.

What received little attention at the time was the United States had deployed medium range Jupiter ballistic missiles in Turkey and Italy, missiles that had sufficient range to strike targets in the former Soviet Union. The Soviet decision to deploy missiles in Cuba was a direct response to that perceived threat.

As a quid pro quo for the Soviets backing off from deploying missiles in Cuba, President Kennedy quietly ordered that the Jupiter missiles in Turkey and Italy be dismantled (though that was not announced at the time.)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was established in 1949 to prevent the Soviet Union from overrunning all of Western Europe. The Soviet Union responded by establishing the Warsaw Pact, an alliance of Soviet bloc countries intended to provide a buffer zone between NATO countries and the Soviet Union itself.

When the Soviet Union collapsed of its own weight, Soviet bloc countries asserted their independence, including by dumping communism – a brutal economic philosophy that limited prosperity.

With the collapse of the former Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact along with it, several countries that had been part of the Warsaw Pact joined NATO, among them East Germany (which was unified with NATO member West Germany), Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic and Slovakia.) So also did Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Baltic countries that had been part of the former Soviet Union.

Instead of a buffer zone to the west, Russia then found itself having NATO countries at its doorstep, countries that had been allies but with the demise of the Warsaw Pact jumped ship and joined NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a product of the Cold War. He served as a senior officer in the KGB (the Soviet secret police) in East Germany prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall. He is an insecure bully who craves power. Like all bullies, he does not hesitate to beat up other people if it strikes his fancy.

Putin's actions in Ukraine will be guided by what he thinks he can get away with. He has no discernible ethical values. (On Monday afternoon, there were reports that he'd ordered troops into two separatist regions of Ukraine.)

What will cause him to back off? Like all those motivated by lust for power, he will back off if he concludes that the costs are too great.

Remember the Jupiter missiles in Italy and Turkey? Is there a quid pro quo that might factor into a negotiated settlement? There might be. President Biden has ordered additional U.S. troops to go to Poland. Do we really need to have troops in Poland, just a few steps away from Russia? It is not clear that we do. That might be the quid pro quo if there is to be a diplomatic solution to this crisis.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.

