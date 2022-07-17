Column: The beginning of an individual human life not a simple matter

The recent abortion decision by the U.S. Supreme Court has focused renewed attention on the question of when the life of an individual human being begins.

Several years ago a person I have known for years stated that since he was a biology major when he was in college, he knows that the life of an individual human being begins at the time of conception. Sounds great, except that it is not quite that simple.

It is true that when a human egg and a human sperm (each of which has half a set of chromosomes) combine, an organism with a unique human genetic code is formed. But is it an individual human being? This is a philosophical and theological question, rather than one that is simply biological in nature.

It is easy to say, as many do, that each person has a unique human genotype (genetic code.) The problem, however, is that this is not entirely true. Identical twins, who developed from the same fertilized egg which divided early in the developmental process, have the same genotype. It is for this reason that some ethicists such as Roman Catholic theologian Thomas Shannon say that it does not make sense to talk about an individual human life being present until the time for twinning has passed.

There is more to the story. Suppose that Smith, who is riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet crashes into a tree and destroys his brain. He is declared dead upon arrival at the hospital emergency room. Because he has an organ donor card in his wallet, his heart is transplanted to Jones, whose heart has failed but otherwise is in good health. The transplant is a success.

So now we have Smith’s heart beating in Jones’ body, maintaining the circulation of oxygen-carrying blood to all parts of Jones’ body. The transplanted heart has Smith’s genotype (genetic code.) The cells of Smith’s heart are growing and dividing, doing everything that healthy heart cells do.

Does this mean that Smith is still alive? Most of us would say that while Smith’s heart is still alive, Smith, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital emergency room, is no longer alive. Rather it is Jones, who upon recovering from the transplant surgery is a thinking, acting human being, who is still alive while Smith is no longer alive.

So how might someone who believes that life begins at the time of conception respond to this dilemma? There are two possible responses. One is to say that the fertilized egg is a whole organism, whereas Smith’s transplanted heart is only part of an organism.

This response, however, immediately runs into a problem. If being a whole organism with a unique human genotype (genetic code) is what makes something a someone – that is to say, a living individual human being – then someone who has had her or his tonsils taken out is no longer a living human being (which would undoubtedly be a surprise to those who have had their tonsils taken out and have been operating on the assumption that they are still alive.)

It is worth noting that the reason that most of us would say that the recipient of a transplanted heart (Jones in the hypothetical example cited above) is still alive whereas the donor of the transplanted heart is not is that if all goes well, the recipient of the transplanted heart is able to think, act and have a whole range of human experiences whereas the donor of the transplanted heart is no longer able to do this.

There is, however, a different response that those who believe that the life of an individual human being begins at the time of conception might make. Some might argue that what distinguishes a fertilized egg from Smith’s transplanted heart is that the fertilized egg, if all goes well, has the potential to become a living, thinking, acting human being.

This argument has greater plausibility than the whole organism argument. But should a potential human life be accorded the same significance as an actual human life? Anyone who satisfies the constitutional requirements for serving as President of the United States and declares her or his candidacy for that office is a potential president. But should a candidate for the nation’s highest office be accorded the same significance as a duly-elected president?