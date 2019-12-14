Column: The Booker puzzle

Mostly, they note the majority of Iowa Democrats who say they haven't made up their mind yet.

The Booker campaign said it has enough money to make it to February 3, so it seems unlikely he will drop out of the race. And the campaign is set to air its first TV ads in Iowa: a $500,000 buy, the campaign said.

Booker’s struggles in the polls could become an asset if he is able to make a late surge. The Iowa caucuses are not just about results; they’re also about beating expectations.

If Booker goes into Feb. 3 down in the polls, then performs better than expected on caucus night, he could emerge from Iowa with a narrative that he is trending upward.

That’s what Booker’s campaign seems to be banking on. Booker’s campaign manager this past week told reporters his path to the nomination starts by over-performing expectations in Iowa and New Hampshire, then carrying that momentum to other early-voting states, where the senator can appeal to more diverse populations.