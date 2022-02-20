Column: The challenges of predicting the weather

About 55 years ago, I was sitting at the lunch counter in a Rock Island drug store with a good friend who was an ad salesmen for WHBF-TV. He and the drug store are long past, but I remember the advice he was trying to give me.

I was making a minor league living doing the evening and late night weather on Channel 4. My main interests lay in hosting "Spectrum" and other public service programming for the station, but the weather segment was a constant money-maker.

I had a habit of giving viewers the day’s official forecast, then adding a few caveats as to why it might not work exactly as predicted. He suggested that I take possession of the situation by declaring my own personal forecast. He thought it would be a good marketing move.

I told him it was a really bad idea. Number one: I wasn’t a meteorologist (In fact, there were none in the community at that time, not even at the local Weather Bureau. Hard to imagine in these times when every TV station has two or three on tap.) Number two: only the Weather Bureau had the full set of tools to make a forecast.

Last fall I wrote about getting into the forecasting business when it was a lot simpler, and how global warming has taxed the ever more sophisticated devices we have for making precise predictions. The subject came to mind again while writing this; as an indecisive cold front lingers just southeast of us and a low is sliding along it, moving in our direction. Rain, ice, and snow are coming, but where and how much is hard to pin down.

A practice in the weather business is giving storm systems that move across the country a name. I think it was the Weather Channel that started it, but wherever it began, it is now an agreed custom. The one that I sat through at midweek was named Miles and, while it had but a light impact on the Quad Cities, it made a mess of things south and east.

I recall talking to some longtime local residents about the weather in those days. They had some observations which went counter to the Weather Bureau’s. The main one was that the east-west bend in the river caused a lot of storms to split up and go north and south of us.

When I relayed this bit of wisdom to my friends at the Bureau, they dismissed it out of hand. Storms were too powerful to be so easily diverted. But the longer I live — still checking on the weather each day — the more I think they were onto something. Time after time, a system coming from the west seems to break apart. Usually Davenport gets a fair share of it; Rock Island, not so much. Storms coming up from the south are the ones guaranteed to make a solid hit.

Another oddity that has caught my attention is how often the Quad Cities seems to wind up on the edge of major storms, or is the dividing line between hotted cold air masses. How often have you heard forecasters cite Interstate-80 as the line below or above which the real action occurs?

There’s also the pile of concrete that constitutes the Quad Cities. It is a heat bump that can affect some systems, or slow them down. Several times I have tracked rain coming from the west which parts, going north and south, only to rejoin east of the QC. If the system lasts long enough, it gradually fills in over us. The heat dome that covers can be a significant factor in the forecasting business.

We tend to overlook weather changes that develop over time. I recall a comment from an old Weather Bureau friend, the late Jim Wiggins. He called my attention to the fact that we were gradually getting fewer and fewer absolutely clear days. They still occur, but many have at least a high, thin overcast. And over the past two or three years you may have noticed that the wind has become stronger and more persistent. Winds gusting up to 25 to 35 miles an hour are now fairly common.

Sometimes we miss things, even something as consequential as a tornado. One day when we we were rehearsing a Genesius Guild play in Lincoln Park, I saw Roger Wolken, another old friend from the Bureau, striding north of the stage to inspect a tree that had fallen during an overnight storm.

I asked what he was up to and he replied that radar had suggested a tornado might have made a quick dip into Rock Island. He inspected the tree and saw that it had been twisted out of the ground. Had the previous night’s rehearsal gone on a bit longer, we might have witnessed it.

Now that local TV weathercasters — almost all meteorologists — have the latest, sophisticated technology at their disposal, we are finally getting the personal forecasts that my friend urged on me years ago. Now, it's become a spirited competition among local TV stations.

In truth, there are more forecast sources than we need. That’s because there is a ready market for them, many hoping to replace our government service with private businesses. There was a move to effect this during the Trump administration that Congress wisely headed off.

However weather forecasting goes from here, you can be certain of one constant: it’ll be tough to get it right in this climate-changing world.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

