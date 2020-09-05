Column: The choice is ours

Many years ago, in another election season, a conservative author wrote a book entitled: "A Choice Not An Echo". While not exactly a timeless political classic, the title of that book comes to mind in considering the choice in this election year between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
For if you were to search the country from the top of America’s highest mountain to the depths of Trump’s deepest swamp, it would be hard to find two candidates more unlike each other. This fact was merely underscored by the political conventions recently nominating these two men for our nation’s highest office.
In the case of the convention nominating Joe Biden, the theme focused on bridge-building and inclusion, bringing together young and old; Black and white; Latinx and Asian; straight and gay; and progressive and moderate. It even had a significant number of respected Republicans and elder statesmen like Colin Powell offering their insights and support of the candidate.
In the case of Trump’s convention, it was about building his perpetual wall, circling the wagons, and keeping those not like "us" at a distance.
The Democratic convention spoke of specific programs for helping factory workers, farmers, health care providers, single parents struggling with daycare and disabled soldiers coming home.
In the case of the Republican convention, it was about how great the economy is (despite recession-level unemployment), how socialist conspiracies abound (though not from Russia!) And, according to Donald Trump and his kids, how great Donald Trump really is. (Ask yourself this: of all the people you’ve ever considered to be great, have any of them had to tell you for you to know it?)
One convention spoke of hope and the need for change – expanding health care to reach even more than the 20 million new insureds already covered by Obamacare; and dealing meaningfully with the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of just assuming it will miraculously go away. The Democrats dealt with getting back to confronting climate change and the extreme weather resulting from it – from raging drought-fed fires in California, to multiple hurricanes battering Louisiana, to the derecho sweeping a path of destruction through our own Midwest.
The other convention spoke of abolishing Obamacare and continuing to exploit our natural bounty, by unregulated drilling and destruction in the name of economic growth – as if green industries like wind and solar energy didn’t exist.
Perhaps most compelling, one convention voiced an explicit concern for our fellow human beings and the natural world of which we are a part. The other - as defensive as its candidate - resonated with fear and hostility towards those different from "us" or who question who we think we are.
The choice could hardly be more stark.
Thurgood Marshall the great civil rights attorney and first Black justice on the Supreme Court, when asked how he felt about being replaced on the nation’s highest court by the obsequious Clarence Thomas, had a blunt response. He reportedly answered, "You’re exchanging chicken salad for chicken s____."
This year we truly have the opportunity to do the reverse. We can exchange a corrupt, lazy, adulterous self-promoter who can’t tell truth from falsehood for a decent, experienced, faith-guided and strong public servant.
Now Donald Trump and his enablers are doing their best to prevent people from voting. From shaving voting lists, to sabotaging mail-in voting, to encouraging renewed Russian interference in 2020 as was done in 2016, there is an air of almost reckless desperation to their tactics. After all, Trump has openly admitted that if everyone votes, he loses.
Yet despite this interference, the precious right to vote is still ours to use. And, in this year as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, may we all exercise this critical right and do so wisely.
If we all do vote, we can get our nation back to its real greatness. We can again be a beacon of hope and a role model for the rest of the world. We can again be that vast assemblage of immigrants’ children who work together to allow each of us to realize his or her greatest potential.
The choice is ours.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island and an occasional columnist.
