Column: The choice is ours

Many years ago, in another election season, a conservative author wrote a book entitled: "A Choice Not An Echo". While not exactly a timeless political classic, the title of that book comes to mind in considering the choice in this election year between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

For if you were to search the country from the top of America’s highest mountain to the depths of Trump’s deepest swamp, it would be hard to find two candidates more unlike each other. This fact was merely underscored by the political conventions recently nominating these two men for our nation’s highest office.

In the case of the convention nominating Joe Biden, the theme focused on bridge-building and inclusion, bringing together young and old; Black and white; Latinx and Asian; straight and gay; and progressive and moderate. It even had a significant number of respected Republicans and elder statesmen like Colin Powell offering their insights and support of the candidate.

In the case of Trump’s convention, it was about building his perpetual wall, circling the wagons, and keeping those not like "us" at a distance.

The Democratic convention spoke of specific programs for helping factory workers, farmers, health care providers, single parents struggling with daycare and disabled soldiers coming home.