Column: The choice: Trump or America

And suddenly America is the nation that can’t vote straight, every Election Day yielding fresh embarrassments. Georgia’s recent primary, for instance, was a nightmare of closed polling places, broken machines and long lines, prompting one observer to dub it “a hot, flaming f------ mess.” Kentucky was never covered by the Act, but perhaps should have been based on its recent primary. The state closed almost all of its nearly 3,700 polling places, leaving voters with just 170, supposedly because of the coronavirus pandemic. Louisville, a city of 620,000 people, nearly one in four of them black, had just one polling place.

Enough.

This sort of thing is incompatible with representative democracy. It gives the lie to everything America claims to be. And it makes clear that restoring the Voting Rights Act will not be enough. It’s time for a new Voting Rights Act, one that in addition to its previous protections, also enshrines the right of voting by mail, restores to ex-felons the right to register and vote, removes the power to draw district lines from politicians and places it with nonpartisan commissions, invalidates photo ID laws and requires that a reasonable number of polling stations and working polling machines be made available.