Column: The choices we must make amid the pandemic

My dad is a relatively healthy 95-year-old resident of an independent living facility in a Chicago suburb. He’s lived there for the past four years and has enjoyed the food, the fellowship, and the freedom that a congregate living arrangement of this type was able to offer.
My dad has been blessed with good health, a sharp mind and a spirited personality. He is still able to move about on his own and continues to drive his car for his frequent excursions to the bank, to various local restaurants, to shop and to his church on Sundays.
Then in mid-March, the world as we all knew it changed in a dramatic way.
My every-other-weekend visits to see my dad had to be curtailed and replaced with phone calls. His facility had adopted a sheltering-in-place policy in line with mandates from the Illinois governor. Suddenly, there was a reality that couldn’t be ignored.
It wasn’t long before I received a call from the executive director of my dad’s facility. I was informed that my dad was having trouble following the lockdown guidelines and was continuing to venture out in his car to run his customary errands. I was told that this wasn’t acceptable and could be not only potentially harmful to my dad but to the other residents there as well. Even if my dad had no symptoms of a viral infection, he could be a carrier and could potentially infect the other, physically vulnerable residents. After repeated cautions to change his behavior, my elderly father refused to heed those warnings.
I was asked to remove him from the facility for a period of time for the good of everyone. My brother and I felt that it would be more risky for our dad to leave the facility and be out in the larger community where we would have more difficulty monitoring his behavior and controlling his actions. Since the facility was his home and contained his medications, his clothes, and his personal belongings, we felt that he’d be better off if he stayed there — so we asked him for his car keys.
It turned out to be somewhat easy to obtain my dad’s car keys, but it’s turning out to be a real challenge to keep them.
I’ve always known that time is precious — and I’m sure that it’s even that much more precious to someone whose time is limited. My dad’s cabin fever is magnified by the thought that he needs to do what he’s still able to do while there’s time enough to do it.
My dad’s desire to get back out into the world as he knew it is slanted by some flawed logic. He sees staff members come and go and is envious of their freedom. Since he believes that the virus is "everywhere," he feels that the staff presents just as much of a virus risk as he himself would if he had gone out into the community. I tried to point out that the facility’s staff are asymptomatic and essential workers who need to be there in order to serve the residents their meals, but he feels that his need to travel is just as essential. And, to him, that may be true. I can only try to understand.
From his vantage point on his balcony, my dad can see the traffic that comes and goes in the main parking lot. To him, that’s just a reminder that others have more freedom than he does.
He feels that, in spite of the masks and the gloves and the disinfecting wipes, we’re all destined to get the virus at some point and that, following the concept of herd immunity, some will survive and some will not. And, since he’s survived the Depression, World War II, the threat of polio, and countless other epidemics of various types, he feels that he’s likely to survive this pandemic in spite of his advanced age.
I don’t want my dad to be infected, and I don’t want him to infect others. But I also don’t want to take away his freedom and see him suffer the psychic pain of isolation at this time in his life. By helping him to get the freedom that he wants, I could be hurting the community. By doing the right thing, restricting him, and helping to keep others safe, it’s creating a conflict with my father that’s likely to affect the final chapter of our lives together.
I’ve never enjoyed being in the middle of a conflict, but the current set of circumstances created by the coronavirus has placed me there. Life is a series of risks and rewards with consequences that could be positive or negative. When I think of the need to pursue the greater good, I’m just sorry that, in this case, it has to come with such a downside for my father.
Terry Masek is a human resources professional who lives in Moline.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!