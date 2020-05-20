Column: The choices we must make amid the pandemic

I was asked to remove him from the facility for a period of time for the good of everyone. My brother and I felt that it would be more risky for our dad to leave the facility and be out in the larger community where we would have more difficulty monitoring his behavior and controlling his actions. Since the facility was his home and contained his medications, his clothes, and his personal belongings, we felt that he’d be better off if he stayed there — so we asked him for his car keys.

It turned out to be somewhat easy to obtain my dad’s car keys, but it’s turning out to be a real challenge to keep them.

I’ve always known that time is precious — and I’m sure that it’s even that much more precious to someone whose time is limited. My dad’s cabin fever is magnified by the thought that he needs to do what he’s still able to do while there’s time enough to do it.