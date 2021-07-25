Column: The company of good friends

We talk and talk, knowing that perhaps this is, in the end, what it’s all about, generational questions among folks who are not us, folks who can go back ninety years or more recalling true love, love of their parents, love of their spouses, and love of their friends, most long gone, ghosts of history.

Out here life continues apace. Crop dusters can be seen in the area, small single-seat planes spraying toxic pesticides on fields. I don’t know enough science to know if crop dusting is a good idea, but I’m impressed by the pilots who engage in the profession, crazy people who have to avoid trees, electric lines, etc., then swoop over a field a dozen feet above the ground.

Purple bee balm plants have taken over my woods, sweet smells touching the nostrils of anyone moving past, which I do often. Most recently it was while I was mowing the field in front of my house. The delicious odor of bee balm was intoxicating. As I piloted my tractor with a rear cutter across the grassy field I sang songs by a talented but mostly forgotten group called "The Association."