Column: The cost of being essential

Worker advocates, like Voces de la Frontera Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz, told local media that many of the meatpacking plant workers are black and Hispanic, making Roggensack's statement racist, because it implied those workers' lives were "less worthy" than the lives of others.

Again, that's not astonishing, because "brown" people, especially those who are immigrants, have been dehumanized for years and talked about as not worthy of the same consideration as everyone else.

Even as jails and prisons across the country make smart decisions about how to lower the size of their populations in ways that will not put communities at risk for crime, immigration enforcement and incarceration continue unabated. And there has been little transparency, oversight or response to inquiries about what is being done to ensure that there are no massive COVID outbreaks in these facilities.

Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Wis., spoke about the problem on Wednesday during a Facebook live video hosted by the Community Immigration Law Center of Madison, Wisconsin. Pocan told viewers that the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department moved all of its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees out of the detention center as part of its COVID-19 response. However, Pocan said, they scattered the 170 men and women to Illinois, Texas and parts unknown rather than releasing them.