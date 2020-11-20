Column: The Costanza principle

The fact that Trump was predicting fraud even before the election ought to have inspired skepticism about these kinds of post-election claims.

Obviously, many Trump supporters will believe anything he says. It's also possible that the president's flurry of court challenges to the election might create the impression for the casual observer that at least some of the lawsuits must have merit.

Finally, Republican voters who might otherwise be receptive to a reality check may be taking their cues from congressional Republicans who have echoed, or at least not challenged, Trump's claims in public pronouncements. (In private, it appears to be another story.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who at one point said "President Trump won this election" is now being more circumspect. But in an interview with The New York Times published this week, McCarthy suggested that Joe Biden might have trouble cooling the political temperature if "you have 70% of Republicans who thought he cheated." (The reporter rightly interjected: "He didn't, of course.")