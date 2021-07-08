Column: The court made the right decision in Godfrey case

The article appearing in the Quad-City Times last week regarding the Chris Godfrey decision is worthy of comment. For a significant portion of my career, I was an employment lawyer. The focus of my practice was plaintiffs’ cases. I have great admiration for Roxanne Conlin. Her reputation as an outstanding trial attorney, especially in the area of discrimination, is well earned.

As a plaintiff’s attorney, direct evidence of discrimination is often absent. This means that, more often than not, the only way to prove a plaintiff’s case of discrimination is through circumstantial evidence.

The difficulty with the Godfrey case is that the circumstantial evidence was razor thin. Rule of Evidence 404(b) does not allow the jury to consider what is commonly referred to as "prior bad acts". If a party’s "prior bad acts" can be considered, they must have an absolute clear relation to the case being tried. Rule of Evidence 403 requires exclusion of evidence if it is more prejudicial than probative. In short, if evidence is just slightly relevant but will prejudice the jury for "emotional reasons", it cannot be considered. An argument can be made that had the trial judge properly applied Rules of Evidence 403 and 404(b), there was simply no evidence to support the claim of sexual orientation discrimination, at all.