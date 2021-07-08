Column: The court made the right decision in Godfrey case

The article appearing in the Quad-City Times last week regarding the Chris Godfrey decision is worthy of comment. For a significant portion of my career, I was an employment lawyer. The focus of my practice was plaintiffs’ cases. I have great admiration for Roxanne Conlin. Her reputation as an outstanding trial attorney, especially in the area of discrimination, is well earned.
As a plaintiff’s attorney, direct evidence of discrimination is often absent. This means that, more often than not, the only way to prove a plaintiff’s case of discrimination is through circumstantial evidence.
The difficulty with the Godfrey case is that the circumstantial evidence was razor thin. Rule of Evidence 404(b) does not allow the jury to consider what is commonly referred to as "prior bad acts". If a party’s "prior bad acts" can be considered, they must have an absolute clear relation to the case being tried. Rule of Evidence 403 requires exclusion of evidence if it is more prejudicial than probative. In short, if evidence is just slightly relevant but will prejudice the jury for "emotional reasons", it cannot be considered. An argument can be made that had the trial judge properly applied Rules of Evidence 403 and 404(b), there was simply no evidence to support the claim of sexual orientation discrimination, at all.
What convinces me that the Iowa Supreme Court decided Godfrey correctly is evidence that was not mentioned in the article. As brilliant and thorough as Ms. Conlin is, in 10 years of litigation she was not able to produce even one witness who testified that former Gov. Terry Branstad even knew Mr. Godfrey was gay. More compelling is the fact that before the governor lowered Mr. Godfrey's pay, he appointed members to high level positions in his administration who he irrefutably knew were gay.
The record shows the reason Gov. Branstad wanted Mr. Godfrey out of office is that the decisions from his office were considered by many as bad for Iowa business. The governor’s office had received many complaints over the years about Mr. Godfrey’s "anti-business" leanings.
There is little doubt that Mr. Godfrey’s pay was lowered because of his "pro-employee" stances. Whether these stances were good or bad for society can be debated, at length. What is equally clear is that sexual orientation had no bearing on the governor's decision to lower Mr. Godfrey's pay.
It is the Supreme Court’s job to rule on the law, not on political views. In this case it ruled correctly.
Jeff Bittner is a lawyer who practices in Davenport.