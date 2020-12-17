Column: The dark days ahead, yet a ray of hope

Fortunately, the courts, including justices appointed by Trump, are having none of this. To a person, they realize that their loyalty is to the Constitution of the United States of America, not to the person who appointed them. We owe a debt of gratitude to them. They are protecting our democracy from the vicious assault by a self-centered autocrat who has little use for democracy and the legal traditions which sustain our democracy.

The dark days of winter will pass. Effective vaccines are being released that will bring the pandemic under control. And as of noon on January 20, Trump will no longer be president of the United States.

It will not be easy to reverse the damage that Trump has done to our democracy, to the environment, to international relations, and in many other areas. Yet, some corrective action can be taken. President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear that the United States will be rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change. That is certainly a step in the right direction.

Though it will take a good deal of hard work, our working relationship with our NATO allies and other countries can be restored. And politicization of the Department of Justice and other branches of government can be reversed, though the damage that has been done probably cannot be undone entirely.

The bigotry and flames of hatred that Trump has fanned will be harder to address. However, a national government that believes in treating all people with respect and dignity and that believes in inclusivity will help, as will those of us who believe in justice and fairness if we speak up, which it is incumbent on us to do.

Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.

