Column: The dark days ahead, yet a ray of hope

The dark days of winter have gotten darker. It is not just the pandemic raging out of control as we await a vaccine, with more Americans now dying from COVID-19 each day than died at Pearl Harbor or on 9/11. The darkness has gotten darker because of the ugly things that individuals fueled by hatred have done in our community and throughout our nation.
Shortly before the first night of Hanukkah, vandals spray painted on the wall of Temple Emanuel in Davenport a reference to a New Testament passage that anti-Semites have often used to blame the Jewish people for the death of Jesus (notwithstanding the fact that Jesus himself was a Jew.) Similar attacks coordinated with the beginning of Hanukkah were reported in other parts of the country.
During a recent demonstration in our nation’s capital by people supporting President Trump’s bogus claim that the election was stolen from him, vandals destroyed "Black Lives Matter" banners at two historic African-American churches – Asbury United Methodist Church, which was founded in 1836, and Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Surveillance videos revealed that some of those involved in this destructive behavior were wearing MAGA Trump-Pence campaign caps. Several of those involved were subsequently identified as members of Proud Boys, an extremist white supremacist group that supports President Trump.
The African Methodist Episcopal Church surveillance video shows the vandals stomping on the Black Lives Matter banner while shouting, "Whose streets? Our streets!"
Bigotry and racial hatred, of course, predate the Trump presidency. Yet, as president, Trump has done much to fan the fires of hatred and bigotry. It is not coincidental that white supremacist groups such as Proud Boys are among his most fervent supporters.
Regrettably, Trump is a person with no discernible ethical values. He lies with abandon. He is concerned only about himself and, while demanding absolute loyalty from others, does not hesitate to viciously attack his supporters if he takes offense at something that they say or do.
A case in point is Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General Bill Barr, who in many respects has bent the policies and procedures of the Justice Department to suit Trump’s political whims. Barr, however, has at least a modicum of integrity and reported that the Department of Justice investigation of the 2020 election did not uncover any instances of fraud that had the effect of changing the outcome of the election.
Trump exploded when that was made public and now Barr has resigned.
Trump’s efforts to invalidate the results of the 2020 election, which have included personally pressuring state and local officials in states that Biden won to set aside the results of the popular vote and instead chose electors supportive of him, are unconscionable. This is nothing less than an assault on democracy itself.
Fortunately, the courts, including justices appointed by Trump, are having none of this. To a person, they realize that their loyalty is to the Constitution of the United States of America, not to the person who appointed them. We owe a debt of gratitude to them. They are protecting our democracy from the vicious assault by a self-centered autocrat who has little use for democracy and the legal traditions which sustain our democracy.
The dark days of winter will pass. Effective vaccines are being released that will bring the pandemic under control. And as of noon on January 20, Trump will no longer be president of the United States.
It will not be easy to reverse the damage that Trump has done to our democracy, to the environment, to international relations, and in many other areas. Yet, some corrective action can be taken. President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear that the United States will be rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change. That is certainly a step in the right direction.
Though it will take a good deal of hard work, our working relationship with our NATO allies and other countries can be restored. And politicization of the Department of Justice and other branches of government can be reversed, though the damage that has been done probably cannot be undone entirely.
The bigotry and flames of hatred that Trump has fanned will be harder to address. However, a national government that believes in treating all people with respect and dignity and that believes in inclusivity will help, as will those of us who believe in justice and fairness if we speak up, which it is incumbent on us to do.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
