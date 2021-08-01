Column: The delights of a good cup of tea

As much as I like the stuff, I have to admit that it's not easy being a tea drinker in a coffee culture. By the way, this wasn't always the case in America.

Prior to World War II, tea and coffee were consumed in roughly equal amounts. But the Japanese occupied most of the Asian tea plantations, so coffee took over as the beverage of choice, when, in fact, there was very little choice. I have always regarded this as one of the principal atrocities of the Pacific Campaign.

When working as a pitchman on television, I often had to sell coffee by drinking from a cupful on camera. I confess to a major violation of truth in advertising: what I drank was either tea or Pepsi.

When I ran for political office, my staff scheduled an impressive number of "coffees," in each campaign. Among the printed instructions given to hosts and hostesses was the reminder to have tea available for the candidate, lest he sit in a corner and sulk.

Nowadays, when I attend meetings where refreshments are served, I usually carry a tea bag in my pocket, hoping to find hot water somewhere on the premises. It's either that or sip water; coffee drinkers seldom provide an acceptable alternative.