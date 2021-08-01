Column: The delights of a good cup of tea

Yesterday, I repaired to the kitchen and set a three-quart pot of water to boil. About an hour — and a second pot — later, I had produced two gallons of industrial strength tea. It’s something I do every three days, all year long.
No doubt about it: I drink too much tea.
It could be worse. It could be bourbon, muscatel, or (shudder) coffee. But, no; it's tea. It's what I learned to drink as a child and, like a hidebound conservative, I have not been able to shake my childish habits.
My father regarded my affinity for tea as a weakness. There were only two things in which I disappointed him: I never became a salesman ("If I had your gift of gab, I’d be rich.") and I never drank coffee.
I tried it, of course. Both tea and coffee were served at breakfast and I sampled the two of them. I found that one could reduce the slightly bitter taste of tea with milk and sugar, but nothing could mask coffee's strong and unmistakable flavor.
Early on in my tea-drinking career, I abandoned the milk and, in later years, as more of what I consumed started to show up below the waist, I switched from sugar to one of those chemical substitutes. (Not the pink packets, which produce a metallic taste, but the yellow ones which hint at the real thing). I confess to adding a bit of sugar as well. I excuse this with a mantra: "I need all the sweetening I can get."
For a period of several years, I pretended to be a connoisseur of teas, stocking and drinking the rarest blends I could find. When I was hosting WVIK’s 10-day trips to London, I left space in my luggage for tins of tea to be purchased at Harrod’s. Their expansive food court may be a gourmet’s mecca, but the tea corner was where I spent my pounds.
I spurned the tea bag and bought quantities of loose tea which I mixed into exotic blends. We had several strainers to keep the steeping process from becoming too messy and invested in all the approved accessories: copper kettles, cosies, trolleys and cups.
I introduced the Constant Comment blend to many friends. For a period of several years, family members knew what to buy me for Christmas. Some years ago, my daughter Chris found a genuine tea wheel in a west coast shop and sent it to me as a gift.
(The ''wheel'' is the form in which tea was carried in trans-Asian caravans back in Marco Polo's day. Tea leaves are packed together under great pressure into a mass about the size and shape of an Olympic discus. When one wishes to brew tea, a small quantity is scraped off into a cup of boiling water. It is amazing to see tea leaves flower from such tiny shavings. Unfortunately, the stuff tastes like battery acid.)
For some years Lipton Tea sponsored Arthur Godfrey's radio program and that was where I learned how to brew a really strong iced tea. The family called it "industrial strength" tea and only son David and I remain addicted to it. It was a summer staple which now serves us year-round. On really cold days, I may brew a hot cup, but iced tea remains on the schedule.
As much as I like the stuff, I have to admit that it's not easy being a tea drinker in a coffee culture. By the way, this wasn't always the case in America.
Prior to World War II, tea and coffee were consumed in roughly equal amounts. But the Japanese occupied most of the Asian tea plantations, so coffee took over as the beverage of choice, when, in fact, there was very little choice. I have always regarded this as one of the principal atrocities of the Pacific Campaign.
When working as a pitchman on television, I often had to sell coffee by drinking from a cupful on camera. I confess to a major violation of truth in advertising: what I drank was either tea or Pepsi.
When I ran for political office, my staff scheduled an impressive number of "coffees," in each campaign. Among the printed instructions given to hosts and hostesses was the reminder to have tea available for the candidate, lest he sit in a corner and sulk.
Nowadays, when I attend meetings where refreshments are served, I usually carry a tea bag in my pocket, hoping to find hot water somewhere on the premises. It's either that or sip water; coffee drinkers seldom provide an acceptable alternative.
This tea-talk has no real point; it's simply occasioned by what must be my second large glass of iced tea on a sweltering afternoon. As I continue to pour the stuff down, I sometimes think I may be overdoing it. After all, the ancient Greeks preached one of the best rules humans have ever concocted: "Moderation in all things."
But then, they weren't tea-drinkers.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.