Column: The desire for liberty is innate in China and every person

I have been thinking a lot about China recently. That takes a little unpacking. As a result of having visited China on several occasions, including as part of a People to People Program, and having been a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University on two different occasions, I have had the opportunity to spend time with a number of Chinese citizens from different walks of life. I find them very likable people.

On the other hand, I don’t like their government at all. President Xi, who had been viewed by some as a person who would move China in a positive direction, has been a huge disappointment, proving to be an autocrat intent on maximizing his own power, rather than a visionary leader who would bring much-needed reforms to China.

One of the people I learned to know when I was teaching at Shanghai Normal University was Liu Cheng, the labor lawyer (and Communist Party member) who was the prime author of the 2008 Labor Contract Law. To my delight, I discovered that Professor Liu, who taught at the Shanghai Normal University School of Law, had an office just down the hall from the office out of which I worked. We had several lengthy conversations in a smoke-filled conference room. (Like many Chinese men of his generation, he is a chain smoker.)

Professor Liu expressed disappointment that the proposed labor law that he had drafted had been weakened. He was also disappointed that many local officials simply ignored it. Yet, he had at least a measure of hope about the future. He was working hard to secure the right for members of local unions that are part of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (the only legal union in China) to elect their own leaders, rather than just have them appointed from the top on down. He shared with me his vision for China, which he succinctly summarized as follows: “First workplace democracy. Then local democracy. Then freedom!”

I have not recently been in touch with him. The Chinese government does everything possible to hinder contact with foreigners. I would not be surprised, however, if as a result of President Xi consolidating his power for years to come and other changes that have occurred, Professor Liu is less optimistic about the future than he was in 2011 when he and I discussed these matters in some detail.

I have done something that few Americans (or Chinese) have done. I have read the constitution of the People’s Republic of China. Article 33 states, “The State respects and preserves human rights.” Article 35 states, “Citizens of the People’s Republic of China enjoy freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly, of association, of procession and of demonstration.”

When talking with a Chinese businessman I met who expressed the desire for political reform, I suggested that one thing that they had going for them was that his country’s constitution contains a strong affirmation of human rights. He replied, “No one pays any attention to that.” He was probably right about that.

With the exception of one student from Thailand, all of the students in my classes were Chinese. I taught them to ask questions and think for themselves, which was somewhat subversive. There is an informer in every classroom who reports what is said to the Communist Party secretary for the building. Knowing that this was the case, I did not know if I would be invited back for the second year of my two-year contract with the university. Somewhat to my surprise I was.

With the exception of the student from Thailand, I am no longer in touch with any of the students who were in the classes I taught. The Chinese government makes certain that doesn’t happen.

I would not be surprised, however, if some of my students have been involved in the demonstrations that have recently been occurring in China. If they have been, I am immensely proud of them.

All of the people involved in the demonstrations have grown up under communist rule, with the Chinese Communist Party having done everything possible to stifle dissent. Yet, the protesters have risked incarceration and other severe punishment to demand President Xi’s resignation and greater freedom.

What this leads me to conclude is that the desire for liberty is not something that is culturally conditioned but rather is something that is innate in each person. Perhaps there is hope for China after all.