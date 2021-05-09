Column: The dimensions of motherhood

The advertisements for flowers, jewelry, perfume, and even appliances are endless. The greeting card aisle is full of sugary sweet sentiments and flowery messages. Pretty, gentle, soft and sweet are the words and imagery used to celebrate mothers. There’s great sentimentality attached to our thoughts about our mothers. I think we miss the mark by limiting ourselves to that sentimentality.

Although my words won’t conjure up apron strings and apple pie, I choose: fierce, messy, steadfast, passionate, vulnerable, critical, unrealistic, exhausted, and guilt-ridden. Even when her hair is streaked with vomit and she can’t remember the last time she slept, a mother rocking her sick child will have unrealistic ideas of how much she can handle without collapsing. She’ll second-guess her decisions even when they’re made by using every ounce of knowledge she has about a present situation. She’ll create expectations for herself that are so high even angels can’t reach them. It won’t be unusual for her to lie awake at night, berating herself for not attaining those lofty motherly goals; not just that night, but for nights to come in future years. A mother is her own worst critic; she wants the best for her child but never believes she is the best.