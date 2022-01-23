Column: The disastrous presidencies

The more critical I become of Joe Biden's bumbling presidency, the more often I get the question of whether I regret not supporting Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Let me check.

Nope. No regrets. I'm still not missing Trump. Still think his extreme lack of honor and his low-rent character made him unsuitable to serve as president of the United States. Still glad he was dragged kicking and screaming out of the Oval Office. Still think had he won the election he very well could have destroyed the Republic. (And, by the way, I believe the same of Biden, if he gets his way with Congress).

And I still think two things can be true at the same time: Joe Biden is a disaster as president. And Donald Trump was a disaster as president.

That Americans were given such a lousy choice for the highest office in the land speaks to the failure of our political system.

I'm no more willing today than I was a year ago to declare one better or worse than the other. They are both really, really bad.