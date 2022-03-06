Column: The distributors of freedom

Freedom was a major theme of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of the Union response last week: Democrats want to take it away. Republicans are protecting it.

In America, we prize our freedoms. They are enshrined in our founding documents, and if there’s anything we can all get behind, it’s that people ought to be free to live their lives. But, of course, we all know our freedoms are limited. We all sacrifice a bit for the orderly function of society.

Still, at least for this election cycle, Republicans are telling us our freedom is at risk – and that they’re the guardians of freedom.

Iowans know better. At least they do if they’re watching this session of the Legislature. There, freedom is a political commodity and Republicans control its distribution. If you own farmland and want to sell it for conservation, lawmakers are on the cusp of limiting the price you can get. It doesn’t matter if you have a county conservation board or the DNR willing to pay. Forget it. State lawmakers will set your price.

Then, there’s the bill to stop the seizure of farmland for construction of a privately-owned pipeline. Ordinarily, you’d expect freedom-loving Republicans to back that kind of proposal. But not this time. The bill stalled. It just so happens one of the companies that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through 30 Iowa counties is tied to a Republican mega-donor and several others who are politically connected.

They want that land, so freedom-loving Republicans who run the Legislature are looking the other way.

Then there’s the proposal to force gasoline stations to sell more ethanol. Filling stations didn’t like the idea. They wanted to cater to the markets as they saw fit.

They’re losing that freedom. (This actually was a bi-partisan effort.)

Of course, when the governor talks about freedom, it isn’t about land rights or ethanol. It’s mostly about Covid vaccines and masks. In her speech last week, she said that in the Covid fight, Republican governors "honored your freedoms…"

Republicans have generally opposed mask and vaccine mandates. You should have freedom of choice, they said. Even if those choices raise the risks for others.

After last week, though, Republicans may want to amend their rhetoric. One of those freedom-loving Republican governors Reynolds praised made it clear he’s tired of masks, whether people want to wear them or not.

In a video that’s gone viral, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis berated a group of high school kids in Tampa for wearing masks at an event. "You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” he said. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we gotta stop with this COVID theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

DeSantis later tried to say he was actually sticking up for the kids. And, yes, he did say "please," but watch the video: There was nothing polite about his tone. It was demanding and demeaning, and the message was clear: In Ron DeSantis’ Florida, it’s not about having the freedom to wear masks. It’s about doing what Ron DeSantis wants you to do. And one of the kids got the message, too. He took off his mask, later saying he felt a little pressured.

I don’t think Kim Reynolds would chastise a group of kids like this. Instead, the Iowa Legislature’s approach to squelching freedom in this area is a bit more subtle. Witness the GOP-sponsored bill that would stop business owners from choosing to require masks on their own property, even if they believe it would make it safer.

That’s not the kind of intimidation we saw DeSantis deploy. But it’s not freedom, either.

Again, no society operates without rules. But Republicans like Kim Reynolds want you to believe they alone are standing up for your freedom. But that doesn’t look to be the case if you want to sell your land for conservation – or not sell it to the politically connected. Or if you want the freedom to choose how to make your business safer. Or if you don’t want to sell ethanol.

The truth is, freedom is a commodity in the Iowa Legislature, and Kim Reynolds and her friends control its distribution.

Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

