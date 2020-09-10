Column: The double standard in American politics

In my 33 years in journalism, I’ve never heard an allegation like that made against a man holding public office.

But over and over I’ve heard that assertion made against women running for offices as low as county coroner and as high as vice president.

"There is a real double standard here. A man who dated a lot of women is called a ‘stud’ but a woman who dated a lot of men is called something else," said Denny Jacobs, a former long-time state senator from East Moline.

"It shouldn’t make any difference who someone used to date. But for women seeking office it does matter," he said. "But it goes beyond that. A woman doesn’t have to be beautiful, but she has to be presentable. For us men, that is not an issue. (U.S. Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell can win office even though he’s not particularly good looking. Could a woman that bad looking win? No."

When Ives first contemplated a run for the Illinois House, she hired a consultant.

"He told me, 'You can’t just go to the grocery store wearing sweats anymore. People expect women running for office to look good all of the time.’ I just looked at him and said, 'I had five kids at home if I need to go to the store, I’ll wear sweats if I need to.' I still go to the store wearing sweats.”