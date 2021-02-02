Column: The ethics of regulatory intervention

In our deeply divided country, it is not much of an overstatement to say that liberals have never met a government regulation they don’t like while conservatives have never met a government regulation they like.
This might suggest to some that wisdom is to be found somewhere in the middle. There is a case to be made for that, but it is not quite that simple.
The liberties we cherish are not without limits. Ronald Dworkin, a distinguished philosopher and constitutional scholar once stated in a lecture he gave at the University of Arizona, "Has anything of value been lost when I am prevented from knocking you down and taking your wallet? Or from kidnapping your child? Can anyone seriously think that anyone’s rights or legitimate interests are offended by laws that prevent me from attacking people in that way?"
He is, of course, right about that. The examples he cites, however, are the easy cases. It is far more difficult to decide where to draw the line with respect to environmental issues, public health issues, and other matters of controversy.
There is a certain sense in which all government regulations are evil. They infringe on individual liberty. They can be costly in terms of the economy and in many other ways as well.
Yet, it is plausible to argue that in a certain range of cases, regulatory intervention is the lesser of evils. Does anyone seriously believe that those of us who live in the Quad Cities have a right to dump toxic chemicals in the Mississippi River, toxic chemicals that pollute the water and pose risks to the health of those downstream who get their drinking water from the river? Is there not a case to be made for saying that regulatory intervention to prevent toxic chemicals from being dumped in the river is a lesser evil than poisoning those who live downstream?
Yet, where do we draw the line when it comes to regulatory intervention? Here, as in so many other cases, Roman Catholic theology has some insights to offer.
For centuries, a number of Roman Catholic theologians have argued that war is always evil, but under some circumstances, terrible though war is, it might be the lesser of evils. In what became known as just war theory, they proceeded to map out various criteria which must be satisfied before engaging in military action is morally justifiable. Though theologians have not always agreed as to what these criteria are, they historically have included considerations such as just cause, last resort, lawful authority, reasonable hope of success, and due proportionality, which is the notion that the good to be realized from going to war must be sufficient to offset the costs.
The costs related to environmental and public health regulations, of course, aren’t of the same magnitude as the costs related to going to war (though if effective measures are not taken to slow down global warming, the human and economic costs could be of a magnitude rivaling those of major wars.) Yet, the traditional just war criteria are useful for determining when regulatory intervention is appropriate:
• Are there significant justifying reasons for the regulation in question?
• Is it the last resort? Or are there other ways of addressing the problem? Sometimes there are. During the Obama administration, for example, the federal government was the catalyst in putting together a cooperative agreement involving land owners, mining companies and others that preserved critical habitat for the sage grouse, thereby keeping the sage grouse off the endangered species list.
• Is there lawful authority for the regulations that are issued? And is due process scrupulously followed?
• Is there reason to believe that the regulatory intervention will succeed in protecting the environment or whatever else the proposed regulations are intended to accomplish?
• Is there reason to believe that the benefits that might result from regulatory intervention are sufficient to offset the costs related to it? That is not always the case. In Michigan v. Environmental Protection Agency (2015), Justice Antonin Scalia, who delivered the opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court, got it right when he stated that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "must consider cost – including most importantly, cost of compliance – before deciding whether regulation is appropriate and necessary."
These, of course, are not easy matters to sort out. Meeting in the middle, however, does not simply involve compromise. Rather, it involves looking at all aspects of the issue in question and then making fact-based decisions resulting from thoughtful discussions within a framework of civility.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.