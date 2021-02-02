Column: The ethics of regulatory intervention

In our deeply divided country, it is not much of an overstatement to say that liberals have never met a government regulation they don’t like while conservatives have never met a government regulation they like.

This might suggest to some that wisdom is to be found somewhere in the middle. There is a case to be made for that, but it is not quite that simple.

The liberties we cherish are not without limits. Ronald Dworkin, a distinguished philosopher and constitutional scholar once stated in a lecture he gave at the University of Arizona, "Has anything of value been lost when I am prevented from knocking you down and taking your wallet? Or from kidnapping your child? Can anyone seriously think that anyone’s rights or legitimate interests are offended by laws that prevent me from attacking people in that way?"

He is, of course, right about that. The examples he cites, however, are the easy cases. It is far more difficult to decide where to draw the line with respect to environmental issues, public health issues, and other matters of controversy.

There is a certain sense in which all government regulations are evil. They infringe on individual liberty. They can be costly in terms of the economy and in many other ways as well.