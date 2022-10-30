Column: The ethics of the war in Ukraine

Because I am a veteran (the only veteran on the Augustana faculty), students have asked me if I would volunteer to serve in the Ukrainian Army if I were in Ukraine. Absolutely. I probably would not be selected for front line duty since I am 77 years old and have arthritis … but I could drive a truck hauling munitions and other needed supplies to those who are on the front line.

But what if I was in Russia? I would be heading for the nearest border as quickly as possible, using the Russian I learned when I was in the Navy to talk my way out, if that was necessary.

The reason I would volunteer to serve in the Ukrainian Army is not because I like war. I do not. I hate war. Rather the reason I would volunteer is because I believe in justice.

Rarely in the course of human history has there been a war so blatantly immoral as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. (Let’s be very clear about one thing – this is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war. The Russian people, whom I like very much, had nothing at all to do with this unconscionable invasion of a free country by a tyrant driven by greed and lust for power.)

Rarely in the course of human history has justice been so clearly on one side of a war. Ukrainians have every right to defend their homeland from a foreign invader attempting to take their land and end their independence.

Many of my friends – particularly those in academia – are pacifists. I respect their idealism and share their dislike of war. My pacifist friends are rather quiet these days. It does not take a military genius to know that if the Ukrainians had met the Russian invaders with peaceful protests and passive resistance, all of Ukraine would now be under Putin’s brutal control.

We share with all Ukrainians the fervent desire to see this horrible war end. But how might that be accomplished? That is far easier said than done.

Some on the left end of the political spectrum in this country are advocating negotiations to end the war. But what is there to negotiate? Ukrainian territory is not ours to give away. It is for Ukrainians to decide what should be done. An imposed diplomatic solution would have overtones of the 1938 Munich Agreement, in which Great Britain and France gave part of Czechoslovakia to Hitler with the people living in Czechoslovakia having no say in the matter – a concession made in the belief that it would prevent war, which it did not.

Some on the right end of the political spectrum in this country are raising the possibility of scaling back or ending financial and military support for Ukraine, instead going back to a policy of America First. What kind of people would we be if we abandoned a democratic country fighting for its survival in order to have more money to spend on ourselves?

It is the Ukrainian people who must decide when and how this horrible war should end. All that we can do is be supportive of them in their valiant struggle for freedom and independence.