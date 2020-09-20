Column: The Fair Tax amendment is just that

In November, Illinois voters will have the chance to pass an amendment to the state constitution that could remove one of two major stumbling blocks to our state’s financial health and well-being.
Appropriately enough, it is called the "Fair Tax Amendment". It would allow Illinois to do what most states and the federal government already do, in charging a "progressive income tax". This simply means that if you make more money, you pay a higher rate of tax.
Now this seems pretty sensible to most of us. After all, if a person makes more — whether from earnings or investments — he or she can afford to pay more and should do so.
In fact, this is already done at the federal level as well as in Iowa and 33 other states plus the District of Columbia. In other words, nearly all states where an income tax is levied. Meanwhile, here in Illinois, it is just the reverse. Because of our current constitution, we have a flat income tax. This means that you pay the same rate of tax whether you are in the poorest 20% or the richest 1%.
But it’s actually worse than that. Because if you factor in all state and local taxes in Illinois, it is estimated that the poorest 20% — those with less than $21,000 per year in income — actually pay 14.4% of their income in total taxes; while the wealthiest 1% — those receiving over $534,000 or more per year in income — pay only 7.4%.
That’s "unfair" in just about any reasonable person’s definition of the term.
What the Fair Tax Amendment would allow would be a modest increase in income taxes for those with incomes over $250,000. Meanwhile, at least 97% of Illinois taxpayers would see their income taxes cut or stay the same.
What’s more, with a progressive income tax, because the state will be raising more in income taxes, we can see a reduction in our local property taxes. Why? Well, due to the current flat income tax and lower income tax revenues, the state currently pays only about 27% of our public school costs statewide. Local governments, meanwhile wind up paying about 60% statewide of school expenses — primarily through property taxes. Thus the Fair Tax Amendment can allow property taxes to come down as income tax revenues go up. This will also allow the state to pay closer to what it should be paying for our public schools even as it can provide some property tax relief.
Now, opponents of the Fair Tax Amendment are waving the same bloody shirt they drag out whenever tax reform is proposed. They charge that as soon as the amendment passes, legislators will "bait and switch", to shift taxes from the wealthy to the middle class. They argue the legislature will "plunder" us all.
Well, it hasn’t worked that way in Iowa, or (at least until recent years) at the federal level. The wealthy pay more, as they should. After all, they can better afford it, and their taxes go to support a system that has allowed wealth to accumulate in the first place.
But if our legislators and governor did do a "bait and switch", then at the next election the voters could do their own "vote and switch", to turn the rascals out. That’s how democracy works.
No, the Fair Tax Amendment is just that. And it is vitally needed to get our state on a more sound fiscal footing, while making us less reliant on property taxes to support necessary government services.
So what’s the second constitutional stumbling block Illinois faces? This involves the constitutional ban on modifying pensions paid by state and local government to former employees. This costly pension system continues to drain our budget, with 3% annual increases even when inflation is flat or only 1% or 2%. It is estimated that currently 25% of all state revenues go to fund the pension system, seriously undercutting important other state and local services. It can also result in the unfairness of some long-term retirees being paid more than current active-duty police officers, firefighters, or public works employees get paid for protecting our present safety and well-being.
It’s regrettable this constitutional restriction isn’t on the ballot as well this year. Then we could deliver a "one-two punch" in getting our house in better financial order for current and future Illinoisans.
But the Fair Tax Amendment is a good first step. And it deserves our support. It will make Illinois fairer, less dependent on property taxes, and more economically viable for years to come.
I plan to support it, and hope you will too.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.
