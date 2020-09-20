Column: The Fair Tax amendment is just that

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In November, Illinois voters will have the chance to pass an amendment to the state constitution that could remove one of two major stumbling blocks to our state’s financial health and well-being.

Appropriately enough, it is called the "Fair Tax Amendment". It would allow Illinois to do what most states and the federal government already do, in charging a "progressive income tax". This simply means that if you make more money, you pay a higher rate of tax.

Now this seems pretty sensible to most of us. After all, if a person makes more — whether from earnings or investments — he or she can afford to pay more and should do so.

In fact, this is already done at the federal level as well as in Iowa and 33 other states plus the District of Columbia. In other words, nearly all states where an income tax is levied. Meanwhile, here in Illinois, it is just the reverse. Because of our current constitution, we have a flat income tax. This means that you pay the same rate of tax whether you are in the poorest 20% or the richest 1%.